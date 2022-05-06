Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Report to 2027 - Size, Forecast, Insights and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global generic oncology sterile injectable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.3% during 2021-2027. This report on global generic oncology sterile injectable market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global generic oncology sterile injectable market by segmenting the market based on size, product type, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the generic oncology sterile injectable market are provided in this report.



Market Drivers

Increasing Launches of Drugs

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Market Challenges

Stringent Rules and Regulations for Manufacturing

High Operational Costs

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2020

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chemotherapy

5.2.1 Alkylating Agents

5.2.2 Antimetabolites

5.2.3 Plant Alkaloids

5.2.4 Antitumor Antibiotics

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Monoclonal Antibodies

5.4 Cytokines

5.5 Peptide Hormones



6. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Disease Indication

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ovarian Cancer

6.3 Breast Cancer

6.4 Lung Cancer

6.5 Pancreatic Cancer

6.6 Others



7. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospital Pharmacies

7.3 Retail Pharmacies

7.4 Online Pharmacies



8. Global Generic Oncology Sterile Injectable Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Russia

8.2.7 Netherlands

8.2.8 Rest of the Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 United States

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Australia

8.4.6 Indonesia

8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Mexico

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 Turkey

8.6.3 Iran

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Scenario

12.2. Company Profile

12.2.1. Baxter International Inc.

12.2.2. Biocon Ltd.

12.2.3. Eli Lilly & Company

12.2.4. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

12.2.5. Mylan N.V.

12.2.6. Pfizer Inc.

12.2.7. Sandoz International GmbH

12.2.8. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1eljf

