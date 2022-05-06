New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Extensometer Market – Analysis By Product, Chamber Testing Process, Application, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275583/?utm_source=GNW

The extensometer market is primarily driven by the growth of the industry due to its usage in a variety of tensile tests which can be used to determine the yield and tensile strength, elongation, as well as strain ratio. Moreover, their wide usage in a variety of industries such as the geotechnical environment for various mining fields is pushing the growth of the market for extensometers. Moreover, with rapid urbanization and an increase in urban population, there has been a growth in manufacturing hubs worldwide pushing the market for extensometers globally. Additionally, the demand for natural resources is estimated to increase the demand for mining equipment for various survey and measurement applications.



The covid-19 had a massive impact on the global Extensometer market. There has been an overall lockdown in various industries such as the mining and construction sectors which have been affected due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. All these led to a substantial reduction in the market growth of extensometer. However, as the world bounced back after the lockdown, there is an anticipation of increased demand for extensometer.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Extensometer Market by Volume (Million Units).



• The report analyses the Extensometer Market by Value (USD Million).



• The report presents the analysis of the Extensometer Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Extensometer Market Analysis By Product (Non-Contact (Laser and Video) and Contact (Sensor Arm and Clip On).



• The report analyses the Extensometer Market By Chamber Testing Process (Automated Strain Management and Manual)



• The report analyses the Extensometer Market By Application (Metals, Plastics, Advance Materials, Bio Materials, Composites and Others)



• The Global Extensometer Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa).



• The Global Extensometer Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and South Korea).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented By Product, By Chamber Testing Process, By Application and By Region.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The companies analysed in the report include Mechatronics Inc., Tinius Olsen, Zwick Roell Group, 3R, Shenzhen Wance Testing Machine Co., Ltd., Instron, LIMESS Messtechnik und Software GmbH, Quantum Geotechnic, Reliant Technology and Devco



Key Target Audience



• Extensometer Manufacturers



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

