According to the report, the Global Cartonboard Market is projected to display significant growth represented by a CAGR of 4.63% during 2022–2027

Moreover, consumers nowadays prefer products that are eco-friendly in nature and this is leading to a voluntary shift towards sustainable form of packaging for faster adoption of cartonboards in the market. Furthermore, the cartonboards can be recycled many times which reduces the overall wastage in the environment leading to faster adoption among governments who are actively taking steps to reduce the wastage in the environment.



The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the Global Cartonboard Market as there was a temporary suspension of the production units during the initial days of the lockdown. This led to disruptions in the production facilities and global supply chains as the manufacturers had to make certain adjustments to the volume of production because of the excess inventory left idle.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Cartonboard market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.



• The report analyses the Cartonboard Market by Value (USD Billion)



• The report analyses the Cartonboard Market by Grade (SBS, URB, CRB, CUK)



• The report analyses the Cartonboard Market by End-use (Food & Beverage Industry (Food and Beverages), Electronics, Healthcare, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Others)



• The Global Cartonboard Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA).



• The Global Cartonboard Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and South Korea).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by Grade, By End-use and By Region.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.



• The companies analysed in the report include Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Box-Pak, WestRock Company, WEIG Karton, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, International Paper Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Asia Pulp & Paper, Oji Holdings Corporation and Tetra Pak



Key Target Audience



• Cartonboard Manufacturers



• Logistics Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

