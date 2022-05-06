Global Smart Kitchen Hood Market Report to 2027 - by Type, Price Range, Distribution Channel, End-use and Region

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Kitchen Hood Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart kitchen hood market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to consumers' rising personal disposable income in developing economies and rapid advances in technology leading to better quality and efficient kitchen appliances.

Modern kitchen appliances consist of features such as intelligent sensors, touch screens, intuitive control, and integrated extractor, etc., which encourages a positive purchase decision among consumers. Increased renovation activities and growing preference for modular kitchens owing to rising living standards of population across the globe fuels the market's growth.

Besides, extensive investment in R&D by market players to develop and offer customers exclusive ranges of kitchen appliances with more advanced features and designs are expected to propel the growth of the smart kitchen hood market. Growing awareness amongst consumers for better ventilation and removal of indoor air contaminants to keep the kitchen smoke- and odor-free are fueling the growth of the smart kitchen hood market.

Rising penetration and proliferation of smart devices and growing need for connectivity are making the cooking experience surreal for the consumers, which is also contributing to the rising adoption of smart kitchen hoods. Changing lifestyle of consumers and their hectic schedules leave less time for consumers to clean the kitchen thoroughly, thus they are increasingly relying on kitchen hoods to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the kitchen, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global smart kitchen hood market Besides, the booming e-commerce sector has enhanced the affordability and accessibility of smart kitchen hoods, which is expected to propel the global smart kitchen market growth in the coming years

The global smart kitchen hood market is segmented by type, price range, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape. Based on the type, the market is divided into under cabinet, wall mount, island mount, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the smart kitchen hood market is further divided into offline and online. The offline segment is expected to dominate the global smart kitchen hood market in the coming years due to factors such as consumers still prefer the touch-and-feel experience before purchasing over online mediums that offer greater convenience.



Major players operating in the global smart kitchen hood market include Robert Bosch Hausgerate GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, General Electric Company, Dacor, Inc., SEG Hausgerate GmbH, The Miele Group, Zephyr Ventilation, Somany Home Innovation Limited (Hindware Appliances), among others.



