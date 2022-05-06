Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to presentation of results for Q1 2022

English Norwegian

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for Q1 2022 on 13 May 2022 at Felix konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held in Norwegian followed by a Q&A session. Delicious seafood will be served from 07:45 CET. You may alternatively follow the Norwegian presentation and submit questions through a live broadcast available on https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/ .

The quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.



A recording of the presentation in English will be available from 12:00 CET

on http://www.leroyseafood.com/en/investor .



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.