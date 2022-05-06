DeFi Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Pune, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized finance uses cryptocurrency and blockchain systems for effectively managing financial transactions that include a slew of banking transactions. In the recent era, many trading, banking, and lending activities are proficiently handled by centralized tools and operated by state authorities. Moreover, use of decentralized finance has reduced dependence of customers on financial middlemen to get access to auto loans & mortgages to bonds as well as trading stocks. This, in turn, will boost decentralized finance (DeFi) Market Trends. For instance, a customer can have 0.75% of interest on his online savings and the bank can lend the savings of the customer to a third-party at nearly 3.75% interest, thereby earning profits worth nearly 3%. However, with decentralized finance, individuals can lend their savings directly to other individuals and earn full 3.75% interest on their capital. Nonetheless, decentralized finance also has some risks associated with it, including risk of the DeFi getting hacked, collateralization, and private security key requirements.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is an evolving crypto innovation that has gone beyond traditional banking transactions by creating an internet-driven global fiscal ecosystem. Furthermore, growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) market over forecast timeframe can be attributed to significant contributions of decentralized finance technology in shaping growth of finance & ecommerce industries across globe. With onset of decentralized finance technology, web 3.0 block chain market is likely to flourish in years to come.





Regional Analysis

North American Decentralized Finance (De-Fi) Market To Acquire Numero Uno Position By 2030

Expansion of decentralized finance market in next few years can be attributed to rise in number of crypto users in countries such as the U.S. Additionally, millennials & Gen Zs comprise a large chunk of the U.S. population who are tech-savvy and can move to DeFi form of transactions. Rise in number of internet users in region will pave a way for massive regional market growth. Apart from this, rise in number of players in region will contribute notably towards decentralized finance (DeFi) market proceeds in North America.

Major Players

Key players significantly influencing decentralized finance (DeFi) market growth and included in our market research report are MakerDAO, Compound (COMP), UNISWAP, SYNTHETIX, Chainlink, and Yearn.Finance.

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Decentralized Finance DeFi Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.





Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Decentralized Finance DeFi Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Decentralized Finance DeFi Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Decentralized Finance DeFi Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Decentralized Finance DeFi Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

