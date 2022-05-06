New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chocolate Confectionery Market – Analysis By Product Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275581/?utm_source=GNW

Chocolate’s antioxidant content, blood pressure-lowering capabilities and ostensibly anti-ageing benefits are all driving consumer acceptance of chocolate and chocolate products. Chocolate remains a top flavour in treating, so manufacturers and brands are taking cocoa into new formats and categories to meet this new demand. As a result, chocolate categories continue to mutate while snacking and gifting are going through a little revolution.



Among product types, Dark chocolate is the fastest-growing segment. Strong antioxidant content protects against disease-causing free radicals, while flavonoids included in this chocolate aid in cancer prevention, heart health, and cognitive abilities. Cocoa polyphenols in dark chocolate, according to numerous research, aid in cholesterol control, and some studies confirm that dark chocolate has a higher antioxidant capacity than many superfoods, thus driving the demand for chocolates in the industry.



Chocolate confectionery manufacturers engage in a variety of marketing and promotional efforts to promote product awareness among their target end-user categories. The companies are increasingly promoting product lines that are free of trans fats, saturated fat, and artificial flavours and sweeteners in favour of ingredients such as organic wheat flour, cane sugar, rice syrup, and corn starch.



APAC holds the largest market share in Global Chocolate Confectionery Market. The large population along with high disposable income in Asia is the major factor propelling its highest global share.



The companies analysed in the report include Nestle, Mondelez International, The Hershey Company, Meiji Holdings Co, ltd., Lindt & Sprüngli, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Barry Callebaut, Ferrero Group, Mars Inc., Pladis.



