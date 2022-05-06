New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type, By End-user, By Deployment Model, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273352/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, healthcare analytics technologies can assist extract and comprehending historical data patterns, forecast future results, and deliver actionable insights to help healthcare companies make better clinical, financial, and operational decisions. Additionally, analytics aids healthcare organizations in lowering costs and improving the quality of care.



In recent years, there has been increasing use of analytical solutions in the sector, such as the creation of databases and historical patterns using descriptive analysis, and the estimation of future market dynamics and outcomes utilizing predictive and prescriptive analysis. Moreover, social media and the internet are having a huge impact on the healthcare business in terms of raising awareness and gathering data for patient engagement tactics. The market for healthcare analytics is being driven by the increased demand to improve patient outcomes while lowering costs through the use of data analytics.



The development of advanced analytical solutions tailored to the specific needs of healthcare organizations and facilities providing financial, operational, clinical, and administrative services is boosting the industry’s growth. In addition, one of the key trends of the industry is the boom in the use of data mining techniques and big data analytics to study high-risk groups and design solutions. Predictive analytics solutions are being used by government agencies and financial institutions for a variety of purposes, including risk assessment and reducing payment fraud.



The demand for personalized medicine that caters to various human genome combinations is increasing, and the use of data-rich tools to improve patient care, such as eHealth records, mHealth, and Electronic Medical Records (EMRs). In addition, health data mining is using artificial intelligence solutions wrapped in data analytics solutions to enable tailored treatment plans, which is projected to create demand for analytical solutions.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global population and economy. The importance of big data in the healthcare business has increased as a result of the pandemic. Predictive and prescriptive analytics were utilized to create prediction models for the onset of the following waves of the COVID-19 pandemic in various parts of the world. During the pandemic, the adoption of EHR increased in both developing and developed countries, which has influenced the market growth in 2020. During the pandemic, operational analytics proved to be helpful in managing patient data and COVID-19 bed allocation in ICU units. For COVID-19 patients, claim management and risk assessment analytics were extensively utilized in healthcare reimbursement.



Market Growth Factors



EHR usage is increasing in both developing and developed countries



The government’s support for technological advancements in the healthcare sector is strengthening the market for healthcare analytics. In addition, large sums of money are being invested in digital healthcare enterprises to develop a variety of products and solutions, including mhealth apps, IoT-based healthcare systems, electronic health records, and big data analytics. Because of the guaranteed ROI and significant benefits of this technology, both the government and venture capitalist firms are investing heavily in the healthcare industry. The use of electronic health records in many countries is still in its early stages. In addition, stakeholders and the government have taken numerous measures to encourage the adoption of EHR in India in order to make it a national standard.



Value-based treatments are becoming more popular



Value-based medicine, according to the American Journal of Managed Care, is the practice of medicine based on the objective value (increase in length of life and/or quality of life) imparted by healthcare interventions as measured by a set of defined metrics (commonly used to evaluate value and cost-effectiveness). Upcoming healthcare trends will be more quality-oriented, with an emphasis on improving service quality and developing creative methods to value-based medicine and care management. In addition, most hospitals are gradually understanding the inefficiencies of traditional patient care, quality assurance, and cost management systems. As a result, hospitals’ investment increases for logistical management, HIE, and sickness prediction analyses would include healthcare BI solutions as a top priority.



Market Restraining Factors



Need for massive initial investment for analytical solutions



Despite the acknowledged benefits of analytics in healthcare organizations, due to the high massive installation and subscription/licensing fees of advanced analytics solutions, adoption is low among price-sensitive end-users. This is because only top-tier hospitals have the capability and resources to properly use big data to give actionable insights. Further, there is still a huge scarcity of qualified professionals who can properly manage these solutions, which might pose a challenge for the industry players. In addition, the implementation of advanced on-premise healthcare analytics solutions can be a significant amount, along with extra yearly subscription/licensing fees.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Services, Software, and Hardware. The Software segment held a significant revenue share of the Healthcare Analytics Market in 2020. This is because the healthcare business is experiencing a surge in demand for analytical software as a result of the increased workload. For handling patient records, healthcare infrastructure is evolving and incorporating analytical and AI-based technologies.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Cognitive Analytics. In 2020, the Descriptive Analysis Segment procured the maximum revenue share of the Healthcare Analytics Market. This is due to an increase in the demand for descriptive analysis based on historical patterns and datasets in order to obtain data-enriched insights that would help organizations better comprehend the current situation. Market players predict future market outcomes using data mining technologies on descriptive data silos. Trifecta and Accenture, for example, collaborated in December 2020 to supply high-quality data mining solutions for enhanced drug development operations. Companies employ descriptive analytics to turn raw data and patterns into interpretable data-driven insights that help them better understand past business performance, consumer behavior, and market impacts. Given the cheaper cost of obtaining descriptive datasets compared to predictive and prescriptive analyzed datasets, descriptive analysis is projected to rise dramatically in the future years.



End-user Outlook



Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Life science Companies, Healthcare Payers, and Healthcare Providers. The Healthcare Providers garnered a promising revenue share of the Healthcare Analytics Market in 2020. This is owing to hospitals and other care facilities’ increasing usage of analytical solutions. Because of the associated use of analytical solutions like diseases surveillance, population health management, chronic care management, operational intelligence, performance management, and financial management, healthcare analytics has seen a boom in acceptance rates among providers. Because analytical solutions help hospitals and clinics increase workflow efficiency and cut costs, the segment is likely to rise significantly in the future years.



Deployment Model Outlook



Based on Deployment Model, the market is segmented into On-premise and On-demand. In 2020, the On-premise segment acquired the biggest revenue share of the Healthcare Analytics Market. This is due to better accessibility from remote regions, as well as lower maintenance and operating costs. Installing systems and solutions on computers within the organization is known as an on-premise deployment. Despite being installed on-premise, many software solutions can be used from a distant location at a lower cost and with less maintenance. Furthermore, the requirement for vast physical areas for server rooms raises the cost of adopting on-premise software solutions, limiting growth. Server rooms house gear that needs to be maintained on a regular basis, and the segment is likely to develop.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Financial Analytics, Clinical Analytics, Operation & Administrative Analytics, and Population Health. The Clinical Analytics segment held a significant revenue share of the Healthcare Analytics Market in 2020. This is because healthcare organizations are launching a number of initiatives to implement analytical solutions that will help them reduce fraud and save money. The requirement to adopt and apply analytical solutions to save costs and extra expenses in the form of frauds or erroneous payments is increasing the demand for healthcare analytics, as companies face challenges in the form of rising costs and restricted budgets.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region in the overall Healthcare Analytics Market. This is attributed to federal health mandates encouraging the implementation of HCIT solutions, a growing focus on PHM, a substantial amount of VC investments, increasing pressure to cut healthcare costs, technological developments, and high product and service availability in this region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Oracle Corporation and UnitedHealth Group, Inc. are the forerunners in the Healthcare Analytics Market. Companies such as AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., IQVIA Holdings, Inc., and McKesson Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., IQVIA Holdings, Inc., AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (Optum, Inc.), Health Catalyst, Inc., Cerner Corporation, and SAS Institute, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Healthcare Analytics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2021: Health Catalyst partnered with Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data. Following the partnership, the two companies would enhance research and care delivery with connected health data.



Nov-2021: Allscripts came into a partnership with Next Level Urgent Care, a healthcare company specializing in medicine, urgent care, and healthcare services. Following the partnership, the two entities aimed to enhance connectivity, offer better electronic health record (EHR) workflows, and significantly advance analytics to all of its locations.



Sep-2021: IQVIA collaborated with HealthCore, a leading real-world research organization in the United States. The collaboration would accelerate the real-world evidence (RWE) studies with higher quality and efficiency. Moreover, this collaboration would enhance data analysis and focus on the utilization of de-identified real-world data (RWD) from patients with COVID-19 disease.



Sep-2021: Allscripts partnered with Eastern Health, the largest and integrated health authority in Newfoundland. This partnership would enhance health care and better serve its patients and their family members. Through this partnership, the two companies aimed to speed up healthcare services and programs while improving health system efficiencies and general economic development in Newfoundland and Labrador.



May-2021: IQVIA formed a partnership with Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). Following the partnership, the two entities would work towards joint ideas and research in data and artificial intelligence, create a center for “innovation and knowledge”, and create associated related training programs.



Mar-2021: Oracle teamed up with Prosperdtx, a company that combines patient medical data with causal machine learning to create personalized treatment plans. Following the collaboration, Prosperdtx selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Data Science to host its machine learning platform. Moreover, Prosperdtx utilizes Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse and OCI Object Storage to ingest and store data from various sources such as medical records systems and wearables, in real-time for rapid predictive modeling.



Mar-2021: IBM came into a 10-year partnership with Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit American academic medical center based in Cleveland, Ohio. Following the partnership, the two entities would together set up Discovery Accelerator, a joint Cleveland Clinic - IBM center with the mission of significantly expediting the pace of discovery in healthcare and life sciences with the utilization of high-performance computing on the artificial intelligence (AI), hybrid cloud, and quantum computing technologies. Moreover, the collaboration would create robust research and clinical infrastructure to enable big data medical research in ethical, privacy-preserving ways, discoveries for patient care, and novel approaches to public health threats like the COVID-19 pandemic.



Feb-2021: Verisk Financial, a division of Verisk company, teamed up with enigma Technologies, a data science company that gathers and analyzes information on the health and identity of every U.S. business. Following the collaboration, Enigma would become a part of a consortium of banks, payments processors, and financial institutions to offer reliable intelligence regarding the financial health of a small business.



Feb-2021: Health Catalyst formed a partnership with Smarter Health, a Singapore-based healthcare technology company that operates a platform to offer streamlined data integration between payers and providers in the Southeast Asia region. Following the partnership, Smarter Health would be in a better position to assist eliminate waste across the Southeast Asia healthcare ecosystem by enabling clinicians to focus efforts on the provision of quality care and allowing effective claims administration. This would develop a solid foundation for a new framework of trust between payors, providers, and patients through higher transparency and enhanced service and customer satisfaction.



Feb-2021: Oracle joined hands with Northwell Health, one of the largest health systems in New York. Through this collaboration, Northwell Health selected Oracle Analytics Cloud, developed on the highly secure, scalable Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse to enhance patient care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. With this integration, Northwell Health would be able to track available nursing resources, forecast upcoming staffing requirements, and accommodate a continually shifting patient load.



Feb-2021: Humana formed a partnership with IBM Watson Health, a digital tool that helps clients facilitate medical research, clinical research, and healthcare solutions, through the use of artificial intelligence, data, analytics, cloud computing, and other advanced information technology. This partnership aimed to enhance member engagement through artificial intelligence. The solution would utilize an artificial intelligence-enabled virtual assistant to offer reliable benefits, costs, and provider information to agents, employers, and plan members.



Jan-2021: Optum collaborated with Change Healthcare, a health care technology leader. Following the collaboration, Change Healthcare would join with OptumInsight to offer software and data analytics, technology-enabled services, and research, advisory, and revenue cycle management offerings to assist in simplifying the health care work for everyone.



Nov-2020: Veradigm, an Allscripts business unit, formed an extended partnership with HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected data exchange. Following the partnership, the two companies would focus on linking the real-world data to both clinical trial data and particular therapeutic area data.



Oct-2020: SAS Institute formed a partnership with RTI, an independent, nonprofit institute that provides research, development, and technical services to government and commercial clients worldwide. Following the partnership, the two entities would support and enhance service to clients by integrating subject matter expertise, advanced analytics, scientific rigor, and technical & software products into comprehensive solutions.



Aug-2020: Health Catalyst entered into a partnership with Northwell, a nonprofit integrated healthcare network that is New York State’s largest healthcare provider and private employer. Through this partnership, the two companies aimed to revolutionize the quality of patient care by utilizing data and analytics to better anticipate and react to the emerging requirements of patients, vendors, and payers in today’s highly dynamic rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem.



Aug-2020: Allscripts partnered with Israel’s Sheba Medical Center. Through this partnership, the two entities would expedite the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies and enhance patient care with the help of the hospitals’ ARC Innovation Center. Moreover, the two entities would work on ideas and initiatives to improve the development of new telemedicine and mobile solutions, including a future electronic health record covering home hospitalization medical information.



Jul-2020: Allscripts extended its partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. The partnership would expedite the development and delivery of cloud-based health IT solutions. Moreover, this partnership would strengthen the cloud-based Sunrise electronic health record of Allscripts, making Microsoft the cloud vendor for the solution and creating co-innovation opportunities to revolutionize healthcare with smarter, more scalable technology.



Jul-2020: Cerner formed a partnership with Holon, a company that is dedicated to making life easier for providers and their patients with better data delivery solutions. Under this partnership, Holon’s CollaborNet technology would provide analytics data from Cerner’s HealtheIntent population health platform into clinical workflows. Moreover, Holon’s advanced capabilities would assist Cerner in automatically bringing vendors pertinent information, insights, and critical health data to assist them to guide patient care in a timely manner.



Jun-2020: Oracle Health Sciences, a division of Oracle, collaborated with The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), a research institute affiliated with Wake Forest School of Medicine. The two companies collaborated under Innovation Quarter’s iQ Healthtech Labs to create a consortium of industry, government, and academic members that would research novel approaches to establishing the safety of new drugs that are nearing clinical investigation in humans and FDA approval. Following the collaboration, Oracle’s exceptional infrastructure for data analytics would be integrated with WFIRM’s Body-on-a-Chip program to offer advanced technologies for drug development, drug candidate screening, and personalized medicine.



May-2020: Cerner joined hands with Hospital IQ, a web-based analytics platform empowering healthcare institutions to improve hospital operational efficiency. The collaboration would expand predictive analytics for reopening. The collaboration would assist health systems to manage resource allocation and provide situational awareness for facilities as they open up and rearrange delayed surgeries and other procedures.



Feb-2020: Verisk collaborated with SCOR, a Tier 1 global reinsurer. Following the collaboration, Verisk introduced a new analytics platform for automated underwriting of life insurance. Moreover, the new analytics platform is developed to assist enhance the life insurance buying experience for consumers and support insurers’ digital transformation. In addition, the solution integrates artificial intelligence (AI) to assist life insurers to ingest and understand electronic health records (EHRs) for real-time underwriting decisions once the emerging consumer consents have been obtained.



Feb-2020: SAS Institute came into a partnership with Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services. Following the partnership, the two companies aimed to expedite the real-world evidence analytics in life sciences with Health Language data quality solutions. This partnership would integrate the Wolters Kluwer Health Language data quality solutions with SAS Health to enable the harmonization of information collected from a wide range of real-world sources and establish a foundation of regulatory-grade data quality to boost the utilization of RWE in life sciences.



Feb-2020: Allscripts entered into a partnership with Manorama Infosolutions, a leading Healthcare IT Solution Provider in India. The partnership would focus on providing integrated technology solutions to boost digital health transformation in India and other developing markets.



Jan-2020: Health Catalyst joined the Partnership on AI (PAI), a nonprofit coalition committed to the responsible use of artificial intelligence. Following this, the company aimed to advance the ethical development and integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics in healthcare.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2022: Health Catalyst signed a definitive agreement to acquire KPI Ninja, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based vendor of interoperability solutions and population health analytics. Under this agreement, the Health Catalyst would get the superior and flexible event-driven data processing capabilities of KPI Ninja which is an excellent complement to its Data Operating System (DOS) Platform. This integration would enable customers to construct and customize new services, clinical solutions, and operational tools around their core care systems without having to through the extensive refactoring and processing that these systems generally require.



Oct-2021: Verisk signed an agreement to acquire ACTINEO, the quickly expanding global market leader for the digitalization and medical assessment of bodily injury claims. With this acquisition, Verisk would integrate ACTINEO’s established claims management solutions to Verisk’s prominent data analytics and insurance ecosystem, offering customer’s digitalization and medical expertise solutions across the complete claims process.



Apr-2021: Cerner Corporation took over Kantar Health, a division of Kantar Group. Through this acquisition, Cerner aimed to leverage data to enhance the safety, efficiency, and efficacy of clinical research across life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and health care at large. This acquisition would enable Cerner’s Learning Health Network SM client consortium to more directly engage with life sciences for funded research studies.



Jan-2021: SAS Institute took over Boemska, a privately held technology company having expertise in low-code/no-code application deployment and analytic workload management for the SAS platform. This acquisition would improve SAS Viya – a cloud-native, advanced analytics platform with superior capabilities that drive SAS’ objective of supporting the complete analytics life cycle and supporting customer migration to the cloud.



Sep-2020: Verisk took over Franco Signor, a highly-regarded Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) service provider. Following the acquisition, Verisk would provide excellent guidance and an all-inclusive solution range for all aspects of an insurer’s Medicare compliance requirements.



Jul-2020: Health Catalyst took over Healthfinch, a Madison, Wisconsin-based company that offers a workflow integration engine providing insights and analytics into EMR workflows to automate physicians’ ability to close patient care gaps in real-time. This acquisition would help the customers of Health Catalys to improve clinical workflows in the EMR, and support the Health Catalyst Population Health offering.



Feb-2020: Health Catalyst acquired Able Health, a San Francisco-based company that is a leading SaaS vendor of quality and regulatory measurement tracking and reporting to healthcare providers and risk-bearing entities. Following the acquisition, the combined expertise of two companies would bring down the administrative burden of quality reporting and enable care teams to focus on high-priority tasks like patient care, a key to making value-based care work for vendors and patients.



Product launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2022: Optum rolled out Optum Specialty Fusion, a first-of-its-kind specialty medication management solution. Through this solution, the company aimed to streamline care for patients with complicated conditions and reduce the price of costly specialty drugs.



Oct-2021: Cerner introduced Cerner Enviza, a new operating unit aimed to create new approaches to data management for life sciences research and the development of new treatments and therapies. Moreover, Cerner Enviza would assist healthcare and life sciences companies with product commercialization, regulatory and safety issues, real-world evidence and analytics, and therapy specializations.



Oct-2021: Cerner Corporation launched Cerner RevElate, the company’s go-forward patient accounting product that would bring new and improved capabilities to the Cerner revenue cycle management portfolio. Cerner RevElate is the outcome of Cerner’s investment in improving patient accounting capabilities and enterprise-wide technology optimization—an attempt to better connect Cerner’s substantial research and development resources with the solutions that caregivers throughout the world need the most.



Sep-2021: Health Catalyst rolled out Health Catalyst Research Offering for healthcare vendors, biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations (CROs). The new service would assist health systems in safely converting and optimizing their current clinical databases, allowing them to leverage mutually advantageous industry and research collaborations.



Jun-2021: IQVIA rolled out Clinical Data Analytics Suite (CDAS), a new SaaS-based clinical data analytics platform that integrates structured and unstructured data from clinical trials into a single, centralized setting for better access and use. In addition, the Clinical Data Analytics Suite supports the exploration of data on demand and discovering hidden insights across systems.



Mar-2021: Health Catalyst introduced new Healthcare.AI. The new solution is created to address revenue, cost, and quality concerns in the healthcare industry and would dramatically enhance AI’s usefulness and applications in healthcare.



Dec-2020: McKesson Corporation introduced Ontada, an oncology technology and insights business developed to support innovation, acceleration, and evidence generation. Through this, the company aimed to boost the outcomes for cancer patients.



