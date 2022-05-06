New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hair & Scalp Care Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273350/?utm_source=GNW

Shampoo, serum, conditioner, oil, serum, and other hair-nourishing treatments come in a range of liquid, gel, cream, and lotion forms. Based on the type of hair, there is a range of products available on the market for various applications. Shampoos for dry and greasy hair, conditioners for damaged scalp and hair healing, and shampoos for colored and curly hair are all available.



Haircare products are utilized in salons by hairstylists and by individuals at home. Shampoo, conditioner, hair styling gels, colorants, serums, glazes, hair spray, hair growth products, and hair accessories are among the several types of hair care products available on the market, depending on the type of hair and its needs. Issues like split ends, rough, weak, dull, and dehydrated hair can all be treated with modern hair care solutions.



Haircare entails using a variety of products to clean, protect, and enhance the texture and appearance of one’s hair. Gels, oils, tonics, rinses, masks, serums, shampoos, conditioners, dressings, and sprays are examples of these products. In addition, to stay up with the ever-changing hair trends, various companies are currently producing fresh and revolutionary silicone and sulfate-free products. Moreover, rising disposable incomes, growing living standards, and the increasing adoption of modern grooming methods are expected to act as the growth catalysts for the hair & scalp care market during the forecasting period.



Several companies are offering customized products to meet specialized consumer needs, which range from cleansing, styling, softening, and strengthening to scalp care, thermal protection, damage repair, frizz control, color retention, moisturization, and bond-building, due to the diversity and complexity of hair types and concerns. Additionally, rising awareness of hair-related difficulties as a result of climate change, air pollution, and other environmental conditions, is one of the key trends of the industry.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the hair & scalp care market, since there have been extensive retail and salon shop closures, resulting in lower global sales of numerous beauty and personal care products. Because of the pandemic, for example, Beiersdorf AG reported a 1.9 percent drop in sales across the board in the second quarter of 2020. Because of the aforementioned reason for salon closures, consumers in the worldwide marketplace have adopted one of the most noticeable trends: do-it-yourself (DIY) beauty care. Because of concerns about direct physical contact, many beauty salons have closed, and even in regions where they haven’t, consumers have avoided these services. As a result, DIY hair coloring is gaining popularity. As a result, haircare sales in Superdrug stores in the United Kingdom climbed by 76 percent year to date (April-May 2020), including root touch-up goods such as hair color.



Market Growth Factors



Rising demand for Organic Hair Care Products and trends of hair coloring & long hair among men



The strong demand for natural ingredients has led to the majority of companies developing products with nature-inspired components, like plant-inspired and premium botanical ingredients. In addition, conditioners and shampoos, serums and oils, and styling are among the organic hair care product types that are highly popular among both genders around the world owing to their widespread use. Moreover, anti-dandruff organic hair oils are also predicted to increase strongly during the forecast period. Organic hair care products are projected to see a significant surge in demand in Western Europe. The growing popularity of colored hair among young people is likely to drive up demand for dyes and colors, particularly among women. For example, according to data given by Breast Cancer.



Rising number of Hair-Related problems and a higher emphasis on organic and natural product development



Hair concerns such as greying, dandruff, and hair loss are becoming more common among men, which is likely to increase the use of hair care products. For example, according to data published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research in October 2018, 60.3 percent of males aged 18-50 suffer from hair loss, while 17.1 percent suffer from dandruff. In addition, because the elderly is more susceptible to hair problems than the younger age, demand for such products would further increase in the upcoming years. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global population of people aged 65 and up reached 703 million in 2019. As people become more aware of the negative impacts of chemicals on their health and the environment, their preferences are turning toward organic and herbal products. Aveda Corp.’s hair care products



Market Restraining Factors



Alternatives and counterfeit products are widely available on the market



Haircare products are in high demand all around the world. Moreover, businesses are committed to meeting the needs of their customers. However, this rising demand is contributing to an increase in the number of counterfeit products that contain dangerous substances. In addition, hair cleaners containing dangerous ingredients that claim to have desired benefits and are inexpensive have had a variety of harmful effects on the scalp and hair growth. Additionally, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) product kits and a greater understanding of home therapies for hair cleaning, such as the use of amla (Indian gooseberry), reetha (Indian soapberry), egg yolk, and curd, are viable alternatives to haircare products.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Anti-dandruff (Hair Shampoo and Hair Conditioner & Others), Hair Loss (Hair Shampoo, Hair Conditioner, Hair Oil and Others), Dry & Dull Hair (Hair Shampoo & Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Others), Dry & Itchy Scalp (Hair Shampoo & Conditioner and Hair Oil), White & Grey Hair (Hair Shampoo & Conditioner and Hair Oil & Others) and others. The Hair Loss segment collected a significant revenue share of the Hair & Scalp Care Market in 2020. Hair loss is caused by a variety of factors, including hormonal changes, medical disorders, hereditary, and aging. In addition, hair loss has become more common in men than in women in recent years, resulting in increased product demand.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Government, Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Specialty Store, Online and Others. The Online segment held a significant revenue share of the Hair & Scalp Care Market in 2020. This is because of a bigger distribution network and higher product availability. Moreover, many customers are attracted to online channels to buy haircare products because they are easy to use, the option to compare different products from different companies, appealing discounts, and other benefits. In addition, consumers are increasingly turning to these stores for personal care items for their hair, particularly those who are certain of the brand or type of goods they want.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the overall Hair & Scalp Care Market by procuring the largest revenue share. The massive share of the regional market can be attributed to the growing consumer preferences for hair and scalp care, as well as new brands entering the market in the region. For example, in July 2021, Adon Hair Care Clinic, an Indian hair transplant company, launched Growdense Hair Serum, an FDA-approved hair and scalp care product.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include L’Oreal Group, Unilever PLC, The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.), Shiseido Co., Ltd., and Kao Corporation (Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.)



Recent Strategies Deployed in Hair & Scalp Care Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Mar-2022: Unilever formed a partnership with Walmart, an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores from the United States. Following the partnership, the companies introduced Unilever’s new scalp-focused hair-care brand BHS.BHS, which stands for “Beautiful Hair and Scalp,” targets young millennials and Gen Z. It boasts six shampoos for dyed hair, curly hair, and damaged hair, among other hair types.



Nov-2021: Kao formed a partnership with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Under this partnership, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency selected Kao’s proposal for a 3D Space Shampoo for removing dirt and sebum from the scalp and hair. Moreover, the innovative hair care product would be utilized onboard the International Space Station (ISS).



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2022: P&G Ventures introduced Bodewell, a range of skincare products for consumers with eczema and psoriasis. Moreover, Bodewell’s new eczema and psoriasis lines have gentle products with robust actives like Colloidal Oatmeal and Salicylic Acid along with crucial moisturizers and a novel botanical blend called BW22. Bodewell products, which are inspired by skin science and nature, softly soothe inflamed skin and strongly help skin adjust itself over time, leading to symptom relief and clearer-looking skin.



Dec-2021: Procter & Gamble introduced its NEW Blue Ginger hair and scalp care collection. The new collection is loaded with antioxidant-rich blue ginger and is developed to fulfill her end-to-end requirements by providing the scalp the ultimate clarifying experience for healthier, more moisturized hair.



Aug-2021: Kao Corporation unveiled a new haircare series under the Essential banner. Following this launch, the company aimed to recover its hair care business. Moreover, the company designed these products according to the rising interest in hair treatment products, particularly during the pandemic when people are searching high efficacy products that can be utilized at home.



Jul-2021: L’Oréal Professionnel rolled out Metal Detox Hair Care Collection. It removes undesirable metals from hair, giving salon professionals and clients the best possible outcomes. Metal Detox is created using Glicoamine, a unique synthetic molecule tiny enough to penetrate inside the hair fiber and neutralize metal, and it has proprietary technology.



Apr-2021: KMS, the professional Kao salon brand, released KMS MOISTREPAIR Solid Shampoo, KMS ADDVOLUME Solid Shampoo, and KMS HEADREMEDY Solid Sensitive Shampoo, the three professional Solid Shampoo Bars. These new shampoo bars do not have Sulfates, alcohol, silicones, synthetic colorants, and animal-derived chemicals.



Sep-2020: Kao Corporation rolled out two Deto Cleanse shampoos and two Charge Beauty hair treatments, a new series of shampoos intended for people with ‘mixed hair’ to rejuvenate the haircare market in Japan. In addition, the new products are designed particularly for a combination-type hair that suffers from dry ends but sticky and oily roots.



Jul-2020: Johnson & Johnson-owned Neutrogena, released Neutrogena Healthy Scalp collection. Through this launch, the company aimed to bring the science of skincare to scalp and hair care. Moreover, Neutrogena Healthy Scalp is clinically proven to cleanse and moisturize the scalp without stripping strands. Neutrogena Healthy Scalp Collection would continue to enhance its haircare portfolio to consumers as a healthy scalp is just as crucial as healthy skin.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2021: P&G took over acquire Ouai, a lifestyle brand with products in hair and body. The acquisition would allow P&G to set up a strong position in the extremely competitive prestige hair care segment.



Dec-2021: L’Oréal signed an agreement to acquire Youth to the People, an American skincare company based in California. Youth to the People’s skincare expertise is built on healthy, vegan, high-efficacy formulas which would make it a very strategic addition to L’Oréal Luxe.



Aug-2021: P&G completed the acquisition of Bodewell, a plant-based direct-to-consumer personal care brand aimed at consumers with psoriasis, eczema, and sensitive skin. Following the acquisition, P&G would leverage the game-changing products of Bodewell in its mission to help people with psoriasis, eczema, and sensitive skin.



