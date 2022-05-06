United States Dental Services Market (2022 to 2027) - Projected CAGR of 7.32% During the Forecast Period

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Services Market Research Report by Services Type (Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, and Dentures), End User, State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Dental Services Market size was estimated at USD 47.16 billion in 2021, USD 50.42 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.32% to reach USD 72.09 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Dental Services to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Services Type, the market was studied across Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental Implants, Dentures, Laser Dentistry, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Root Canal or Endodontics, and Smile Makeover.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Dental Clinics and Hospitals.

Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Dental Services Market, by Services Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cosmetic Dentistry

6.3. Dental Implants

6.4. Dentures

6.5. Laser Dentistry

6.6. Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

6.7. Orthodontics

6.8. Periodontics

6.9. Root Canal or Endodontics

6.10. Smile Makeover



7. Dental Services Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Dental Clinics

7.3. Hospitals



8. California Dental Services Market



9. Florida Dental Services Market



10. Illinois Dental Services Market



11. New York Dental Services Market



12. Ohio Dental Services Market



13. Pennsylvania Dental Services Market



14. Texas Dental Services Market



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. Abano Healthcare Group Limited

16.2. Apollo White Dental

16.3. Axiss Dental

16.4. Birner Dental Management Services, Inc.

16.5. Coast Dental

16.6. DENTAL SERVICES GROUP

16.7. Gentle Dental of New England

16.8. Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas, S.L.

16.9. Pacific Dental Services

16.10. Q & M Dental Group









