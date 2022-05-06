Verano Opens MÜV Fort Myers Beach, Company’s 46th Florida Location

MÜV Fort Myers Beach - the first medical cannabis dispensary to open within the Fort Myers Beach community - is located at 11340 Summerlin Square Drive, situated off a busy thoroughfare that sees an average of 34,500 vehicles 1 per day

per day The Fort Myers area is a popular tourist destination that boasts nearly 4.6 million annual visitors 2

MÜV Fort Myers Beach and the Company’s nearby MÜV Fort Myers dispensary - located on Colonial Blvd - both offer unparalleled patient convenience with drive-through shopping and pickup





CHICAGO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of MÜV Fort Myers Beach, the Company’s 46th Florida location and 97th nationwide, on Friday, May 6. MÜV Fort Myers Beach, located at 11340 Summerlin Square Drive, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, local time.

MÜV is the first medical cannabis dispensary located in the Fort Myers Beach community within greater Fort Myers – an area that counts more than 86,000 residents3. With the opening of MÜV Fort Myers Beach, area medical cannabis patients will enjoy unparalleled convenience, as both MÜV Fort Myers Beach and MÜV Fort Myers (10993 Colonial Blvd) offer drive-through shopping and pick-up.

“Opening MÜV Fort Myers Beach adds another convenient location for our southwest Florida patients, complementing our existing area dispensaries in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, and Marco Island,” said John Tipton, President of Verano. “We look forward to continue serving our valued patients as the wonderful Fort Myers community and surrounding area continues to grow and prosper in the years ahead.”

As a demonstration of their commitment to provide a convenient and reliable experience for Florida patients, MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company’s signature Verano Reserve flower line. For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at muvfl.com for express in-store pickup.

MÜV offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations at no cost to the patient. MÜV’s comprehensive product selection includes edibles, chocolates and lozenges, flower, pre-rolls, an array of vaporizer pens, concentrates, metered-dose inhalers, topicals and oral sprays; along with patented encapsulation formulations in its EnCaps™ capsules, tinctures, 72-hour transdermal patches and transdermal gels.

For more information about the new MÜV Fort Myers Beach medical cannabis dispensary, visit muvfl.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 15 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 12 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", “future”, "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s operations. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors discussed in the Company's publicly available filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

