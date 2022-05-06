Sydney, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/USA-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

This is equally true in the DSL and cable broadband sectors.



To increase data rates. DSL operators over the years have trialled a range of technologies, including iterations of VDSL as well as G.fast, which can provide data at above 1Gb/s. Similarly, cablecos have largely transitioned their networks to DOCSIS3.1. Some have invested in DOCSIS4.0, specifications for which were worked on by CableLabs in 2020. Operators including Comcast, Charter, and Cox are looking to Full Duplex DOCSIS to enable multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gb/s further into the future. Coherent optics technology could boost the capacity of HFC networks to 1,000Gb/s and above.



However, some of the cablecos are looking to suspend the migration to DOCSIS4.0 in preference for broadband service offerings based on FttP.



While Cox has been working on DOCSIS4.0 as a development project, the company in February 2022 also announced a multi-billion-dollar investment over several years to deploy a fibre network capable of providing data at up to 10Gb/s, probably in tandem with rolling out DOCSIS4.0 as a subsidiary but minor offering. In part, the investment in fibre could be seen as a commercial response to similar efforts from AT&T and other competitors. Altice USA in 2021 decided to ditch DOCSIS4.0 in preference for covering two-thirds of its footprint with fibre by the end of 2025.





Key developments:





Altice USA begins process of rebranding Suddenlink under the Optimum banner;

T-Mobile US closes down legacy CDMA network, AT&T shuts down its 3G network;

FCC auctions spectrum in the 2.5GHz, 3.45GHz, 3.7GHz bands;

América Móvil completes sale of TracFone to Verizon;

US-based MNOs join alliance to develop 6G;

SpaceX wins $885 million in federal subsidies to expand Starlink in the RDOF auction;

Report update includes telcos' operating and financial data to Q4 2021, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:





AT&T, Verizon, Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile US, TracFone, MetroPCS Communications, Leap Wireless, Frontline, Alltel, US Cellular, Clearwire, Google, CenturyLink, Qwest, Frontier Communications, Windstream, Fairpoint, Cincinnati Bell, Comcast, HughesNet, ViaSat, Altice USA, SpaceX, Lumen







Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/USA-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW