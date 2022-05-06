Sydney, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Africa-Mobile-Network-Operators-and-MVNOs/?utm_source=GNW

These networks also carry almost all internet traffic in the region. During the last few years, the capabilities of these networks have been constrained by a number of factors, including the lack of adequate spectrum to provide the operators with sufficient bandwidth.



This has become increasingly acute following recent investments made by operators to extend the reach of their 3G and LTE networks. While GSM services still carry much traffic across Africa, there is a steady migration to 3G and LTE, while there is also the beginnings of 5G deployment, though thus far this had been on a very limited scale. This migration away from GSM is enabling a greater proportion of Africa’s varied popoulations to engage in m-commerce and m-banking, as well as a wide range of related services. Togethrr, these services help people participate in national digital economies.



The higher data traffic requires not only upgraded networks, but also additional spectrum resources. National regulators and governments across the region have been slow to auction spectrum. This has been less out of policy than of poor stewardship of the resource, with the result that announced auctions have been cancelled or delayed repeatedly.



However, with governments more than ever focussed on developing their economies with the support of digital services, there is now greater urgency to release sufficient spectrum to enable a digital ecosystem to develop with minimal constraints. This additional spectrum is also enabling networks operators to improve quality of service, an area which telecom regulators have been keen to address.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Africa-Mobile-Network-Operators-and-MVNOs/?utm_source=GNW