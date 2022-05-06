Global Land Mobile Radio System Market Report 2022-2027: Significant Growth in the Defense and Aviation Industries Creating a Positive Outlook for the Market

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Land Mobile Radio System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global land mobile radio system market reached a value of US$ 23.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 45.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.33% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Land mobile radio (LMR) system is a two-way wireless communication network used for critical communications by public safety organizations. It is widely used by terrestrial users to communicate with a base station. The systems consist of vehicle-mounted mobile radios, handheld portable radios, repeaters and network infrastructure.

LMR systems offer interoperability among agencies, integrated voice and data services, spectral efficiency, enhanced compatibility with existing systems and trunked, conventional and secure communications. As a result, they find extensive application across various industries, such as construction, commercial, transportation, marine, defense and military.



Land Mobile Radio System Market Trends

Significant growth in the defense and aviation industries across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. LMR systems are widely used for seamless communications, sharing critical information and real-time data transmission for enhanced safety and productivity.

Moreover, the shifting consumer preference from analog LMR systems to advanced digital variants that support both voice and data communications is providing a thrust to the market growth. These innovative solutions provide enhanced signal coverage, improved voice quality, radio capacity and extended battery life.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) systems for emergency radio communications, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems are used by paramedics, fire departments, police forces and ambulatory service providers to communicate through public safety networks.

In line with this, the rising demand for reliable and cost-effective LMRs among the masses is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Other factors, including the widespread product adoption for commercial applications, along with the increasing demand for voice encryption for secure communications, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

