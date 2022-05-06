Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Analysis Report 2022 Featuring AstraZeneca, COMPASS, Klarisana, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Takeda Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Pfizer, Merck & Co., & Lundbeck

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increase in prevalence of depression across the globe is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global psychedelic drugs market growth. Furthermore, change in lifestyle and requirement for enhanced and better life quality will positively contribute the market growth.

Also, increase in research and development activities is expected to propel the market growth during this analysis period. Moreover, increase in dependency on psychedelic drugs for treatment of depression is expected to propel the global psychedelic drugs market growth during this forecast period.

However, stringent rules and regulations imposed by government to commercialize psychedelic drugs is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global psychedelic drugs market growth. Also, poor efficiency and safety profile of existing intervention will affect the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Key Players

  • AstraZeneca
  • COMPASS
  • Klarisana
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
  • Pfizer Inc
  • Merck & Co. Inc
  • Lundbeck A/S

Market Taxonomy

By Drug Type

  • Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)
  • 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy)
  • Phencyclidine
  • Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)
  • Ketamine
  • Ayahuasca
  • Salvia
  • Psilocybin
  • Others

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Injectable
  • Inhalation

By Distribution Channel

  • Direct Retailers
  • Online Pharmacies
  • Others

By End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Homecare
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Others

