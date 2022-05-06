Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Analysis Report 2022 Featuring AstraZeneca, COMPASS, Klarisana, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Takeda Pharma, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Pfizer, Merck & Co., & Lundbeck

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in prevalence of depression across the globe is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global psychedelic drugs market growth. Furthermore, change in lifestyle and requirement for enhanced and better life quality will positively contribute the market growth.

Also, increase in research and development activities is expected to propel the market growth during this analysis period. Moreover, increase in dependency on psychedelic drugs for treatment of depression is expected to propel the global psychedelic drugs market growth during this forecast period.



However, stringent rules and regulations imposed by government to commercialize psychedelic drugs is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global psychedelic drugs market growth. Also, poor efficiency and safety profile of existing intervention will affect the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Psychedelic Drugs Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Market Key Players

AstraZeneca

COMPASS

Klarisana

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Merck & Co. Inc

Lundbeck A/S

Market Taxonomy

By Drug Type

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

By Distribution Channel

Direct Retailers

Online Pharmacies

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

