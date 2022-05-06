Amedisys Celebrates National Nurses Week

BATON ROUGE, La., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care, palliative and high-acuity care, celebrates National Nurses Week by honoring the thousands of nurses who call the company home.



National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Including those in a corporate or leadership role, Amedisys employs more than 8,000 nurses providing compassionate, clinically distinct care for our patients and their families in 38 states and the District of Columbia.

“I’m honored to support and inspire our outstanding nurses so they, in turn, can support our patients in living their lives with dignity where they most want to be – at home,” stated President and CEO Chris Gerard. “Our nurses have continued to go above and beyond the call of duty to care for our patients with a relentless commitment to quality of care and excellence during the many challenges the healthcare profession has faced throughout the pandemic.”

Amedisys recognizes that the modern home healthcare professional is more than just a clinician – our nurses are coaches, mutual problem solvers, relationship managers, advocates, translators, listeners, collaborators and so much more.

“At Amedisys, nursing is more than a job or a profession – it’s a higher calling,” stated Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations in Hospice Dr. Amy Moss, DO MBA HMDC FACOI. “Our nurses rise to the challenge every day to support our patients not just medically, but psychologically and spiritually as well. It takes a special kind of person to do what they do.”

To learn more about joining the Amedisys family of caregivers, visit www.amedisys.com/careers.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 548 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

