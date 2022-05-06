LEO Satellite Constellations Report 2022: Business Models of 5 Major LEO Constellation Players

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LEO Satellite Constellations - What's the Future of LEO Constellations?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, the new LEO constellations have received much attention as a means of bringing ubiquitous Internet connectivity, including to rural areas. To this end, more than 1,000 small satellites have been launched into low Earth orbit in 2021.

This report provides an overview of the development trends of the satellite industry and its major sub-segment, the LEO constellations.

The study also provides an in-depth assessment of the key factors, including market drivers and challenges, influencing the satellite industry and the LEO constellation market.

The goals and objectives of this report cover the following questions:

How has the satellite industry evolved in recent years?

What are the key drivers and challenges for the satellite industry?

What are the key technological advances catalysing the evolution of the LEO constellation market?

What business models are expected to be adopted by incumbent satellite operators?

What is the size of the LEO constellation market?



Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary



1. Overview of the satellite market

1.1. Current status of global satellite market

1.2. Satellite market dynamics



2. LEO constellation

LEO constellation satellite development

Advantage of LEO compared to GEO and MEO

LEO satellite communication system architecture

Major factors enabling Satellite Internet-based LEO

Challenge - cost of user terminal

Status of global LEO satellite projects

3. Major LEO constellation players and business models

3.1. Business models of 5 major LEO constellation players

Major LEO constellation players

Target market and region per player

Starlink

OneWeb

Kuiper

Lightspeed

Galaxy Space (Yinhe)

3.2. Comparison of the current status of 5G major LEO constellation players

Satellite manufacturing

Satellite launch

Ground Station

4. Valuation of the LEO market

Worldwide market sizing of Satcom connectivity in value

Market sizing and ARPU of IoT satellite

5. Annex

Starlink network system architecture

OneWeb network architecture

Kuiper network architecture

Galaxy Space network architecture



