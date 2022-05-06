Descartes Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

ATLANTA and WATERLOO, Ontario, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report.



“Descartes plays an important role in uniting the people and technology that move the world, which includes being mindful of ESG issues,” said Edward Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We’ve listened to our various stakeholders – including customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders – to better understand the ESG initiatives that are most important to them. We’ve focused on ESG initiatives where Descartes can have the most influence, whether it be directly through our own business or indirectly through the businesses we work with.”

Descartes’ ESG report identifies many areas where the company has progressed on ESG initiatives, including the following:

Descartes’ positive environmental impact, including helping customers reduce carbon emissions, paper use and fuel consumption;

Descartes’ role in helping customers meet their own social and governance initiatives, including compliance with economic and trade sanctions imposed in connection with advancement of geopolitical issues;

Descartes’ commitment and investments in data privacy and security;

Descartes’ efforts in developing a diverse, capable employee team working in a healthy and rewarding work environment; and

Descartes’ commitment to admirable business conduct and ethics.



The full Descartes ESG report is available here.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses.

