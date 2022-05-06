Brookfield Renewable Announces Strong First Quarter Results

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated



BROOKFIELD, News, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (TSX: BEP.UN; NYSE: BEP) (“Brookfield Renewable Partners”, "BEP") today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

"Our business performed well in the quarter as we delivered solid financial results and executed on several key strategic initiatives, including entering a new decarbonization asset class with an investment in carbon capture solutions," said Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable. "With decarbonization and energy security firmly established as a priority of global leaders, we are well positioned to deploy capital at accretive returns, leveraging our global reach, operating capabilities and development pipeline to accelerate the build-out of clean energy at scale and drive decarbonization across a growing opportunity set."



Financial Results

Millions (except per unit or otherwise noted) For the three months ended

March 31 Unaudited 2022 2021 Select Financial Information Net loss attributable to Unitholders $ (78 ) (133 ) Per LP unit(1) (0.16 ) (0.24 ) Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 243 242 Per Unit(2)(3) 0.38 0.38 Normalized Funds From Operations (FFO)(2)(4) 292 245 Per Unit(2)(3)(4) 0.45 0.38 Operational Information Total generation (GWh) – Long-term average generation 15,097 14,099 – Actual generation 15,196 13,828 Brookfield Renewable Partner's share (GWh) – Long-term average generation 7,414 7,602 – Actual generation 7,425 7,375

Brookfield Renewable reported FFO of $243 million or $0.38 per Unit for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an 18% increase on a normalized basis over the same period prior year. After deducting non-cash depreciation and other non-cash charges, our Net loss attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $78 million or $0.16 per LP unit.

Highlights

We generated funds from operations (FFO) of $243 million or $0.38 per unit, an 18% increase on a normalized basis over the same period in 2021.

We advanced key commercial priorities, securing contracts to deliver over 1,400 gigawatt hours of clean energy annually including 500 gigawatt hours to corporate offtakers.

We continued to accelerate our development activities, executing on our 15,000-megawatt under-construction and advanced-stage pipeline and expanding our development pipeline to 69,000 megawatts, as well as plans to submit joint-bids with a European partner to build two 750-megawatt offshore wind projects in the upcoming Dutch subsidy-free tender process.

We closed or agreed to invest over $1.6 billion (~$340 million net to Brookfield Renewable) of capital across multiple transaction and regions, including our first investment in carbon capture solutions.

We are progressing on ~$560 million (~$90 million net to Brookfield Renewable) of asset recycling activities, selling non-core and mature assets at strong returns. We also continued to accelerate our financing activities, maintain our robust financial capacity with close to $4 billion of available liquidity, no material near-term maturities and limited floating rate exposure.



Update On Growth Initiatives

To date in 2022, we have invested or agreed to invest over $1.6 billion (~$340 million net to Brookfield Renewable) of capital across various investments, all of which should meet or exceed our target returns of 12-15%.

During the quarter, we closed the previously announced acquisition of both a U.S. and a German utility-scale solar development business that together have a 22,000-megawatt development pipeline in high-value markets. Since announcing these investments, we have seen strong inbound PPA demand from several high-quality buyers of clean energy, driving upside to our initial business plans.

We entered a new decarbonization asset class with our investment in a leading North American modular carbon capture solutions provider. Given the trillions of dollars required to decarbonize hard to abate industrial sectors over the coming decades, we see significant potential to grow our carbon capture footprint over time, and we believe we are well positioned to do so given our strong expertise in decarbonization and experience as an operating partner and capital provider to our global network of like-minded customers.

Our investment, through a convertible security, provides an attractive entry point into carbon capture solutions with a strong partner, a proven and cost-effective product and a sizeable development pipeline. We have committed funding of up to C$300 million for projects meeting pre-agreed return thresholds and have already begun funding the build-out of our first project. The structure of the investment provides strong downside protection, and the securities, which earn an annual coupon of 8%, are convertible into the common equity of the company at our option at any time. If 100% of our commitment is invested, which we expect given the escalating carbon price and proposed investment tax credit for carbon capture in Canada, upon conversion, we will own a majority of the common equity of the business.

Our distributed generation business continued to exceed expectations, as the trends of decentralized power generation and direct customer interaction accelerate. In fact, following the one-year anniversary of our most recent acquisition in the U.S., we are now originating several hundred megawatts of new projects annually, almost 10 times the volume prior to our ownership. Our global distributed generation operating assets have grown to over 1,500 megawatts and our development pipeline has increased to over 8,600 megawatts, including significant potential capacity to provide distributed generation solutions across Brookfield’s broader business. With our leading capabilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and our ability to offer a global solution for our clients, we are well positioned to continue this strong execution.

In Asia, we agreed to acquire a 235 megawatt fully contracted wind portfolio consisting of 155 megawatts of operating and 80 megawatts of ready-to-build projects for $90 million from a large and reputable local developer that will tuck-in to our existing operations. The portfolio is part of a larger opportunity of almost 700 megawatts of operating and construction-ready projects that we have secured exclusivity on.

We made significant progress delivering our construction pipeline. We commissioned 536 megawatts of capacity and continued to advance our U.S. repowering program, including the 845-megawatt Shepherds Flat project, and our 1,200-megawatt Janauba solar development project in Brazil.

We finished the quarter with 15,000 megawatts of construction and advanced-stage projects. These projects are diversified across distributed and utility-scale solar, wind, storage, hydro and green hydrogen in 15 different countries, and in total, we expect them to contribute almost $150 million in additional annual FFO to our business once completed.

We are well protected in an inflationary environment

As central banks tighten monetary policy, markets are increasingly focused on the potential for sustained inflation in the future. We are fortunate that regardless of whether inflation is transitory or sustained, we expect our business to perform well. In fact, we see inflation as a tailwind for our operating assets given that approximately 70% of our contracts are indexed to inflation and we have a largely fixed cost structure with relatively limited exposure to rising labour costs or increasing maintenance capital expenditures. Our input costs for the sun, wind and water remain unchanged at zero. This compares to an over 50% increase in energy input costs for most alternative electricity generation over the last twelve months. Together with our almost exclusively fixed rate debt structure means the compounding effect of inflating revenue streams should drive very meaningful operating leverage across our business.

Our 15,000 megawatts of under-construction and advanced-stage assets benefit from our focus on avoiding risk. We virtually always lock in the cost of our major components when we sign revenue contracts. As a result, we believe we have matched our costs and revenues and locked in a large share of our target return. And while global supply chain disruptions continue to impact our industry, our diversified pipeline and strong relationships with suppliers mean that we are well placed to manage these issues such that they are not material to our business.

These supply chain challenges have reduced the supply of new projects, as some developers will delay or walk away from their obligations. This creates a potential upside for our business, as demand for clean energy continues to grow, increasing the value of high-quality ready-to-build projects that can meet customers’ near-term needs. We are fortunate to have many such projects in our pipeline and are seeing significant demand for their future generation in the form of higher PPA prices.

We are confident that inflation and supply chain pressures will not drive a slowdown in the adoption of clean energy globally. Elevated and volatile global energy prices continue to reinforce wind and solar’s position as the cheapest form of bulk electricity production and demonstrate the benefit of generation that is not subject to variable input costs. Across our 69,000-megawatt pipeline, which is diversified across regions and technologies, we have seen a strong willingness from the largest buyers of clean energy to absorb higher prices as the benefits of decarbonization, energy security, and price stability far outweigh the small increases in costs they are facing. Furthermore, our scale and centralized procurement function help ensure that we are a priority client for suppliers and give us operational flexibility. We are well positioned to manage inflation or supply chain pressures going forward and remain a partner of choice with the ability to deliver new projects for those looking to decarbonize.

Results From Operations

We generated FFO of $243 million or $0.38 per unit during the quarter, reflecting solid performance. Our operations benefited from strong asset availability, higher power prices, and recent acquisitions. On a normalized basis, our per unit results were up 18% year-over-year.

With an increasingly diversified portfolio of operating assets, limited concentration risk with counterparties, and a long-term contract profile, our cash flows are highly resilient. And while generation for the quarter was in-line with long-term average, strong generation in our lower priced markets and weaker performance in our higher priced markets translated to lower-than-expected FFO. This dynamic is already normalizing, and while we expect this variability from time-to-time, we also expect to benefit from offsetting positive periods in the future. Further, we are continuously diversifying the business, which increasingly mitigates exposure to any single resource, market, or counterparty, and our variability becomes less and less every year.

During the quarter, our hydroelectric segment delivered FFO of $164 million. Hydropower continues to enhance its status as the premier renewable technology due to its perpetual nature, grid-stabilizing capabilities, and dispatchability. Growing demand for carbon-free baseload generation, in an increasingly constructive pricing environment as more intermittent renewables are added to the grid, is supporting our ability to contract these assets on a long-term basis at attractive all-in prices with built-in inflation escalation. Further, the grid-stabilizing services and storage qualities embedded in large hydros are increasingly valuable in today’s market.

And while our results benefitted from higher all-in market prices during the quarter, the impact was limited given we were largely contracted going into the year. However, throughout this year, we will have increasing amounts of hydro capacity across our fleet which will come available to benefit from these dynamics. Over the next five years, the ability to recontract almost 5,500 gigawatt hours of generation in North America should meaningfully add to our bottom line. Resetting this generation to market prices today would contribute approximately $120 million of incremental FFO, while creating incremental financing capacity, which would likely represent a highly accretive funding source for our growth.

Our wind and solar segments generated a combined $156 million of FFO. We continue to benefit from growth of these segments and the stable revenues they generate given the diversification of our fleet and highly contracted cash flows under long duration power purchase agreements.

Our distributed generation, storage & other segment generated $47 million of FFO. Our portfolio continues to grow while we assist commercial and industrial partners in achieving their decarbonization goals and provide critical grid stabilizing ancillary services and back-up capacity required to address the increasing intermittency of greener electricity grids.

Balance Sheet And Liquidity

Our financial position remains strong, with almost $4 billion of total available liquidity providing significant flexibility to fund growth.

We have continued to accelerate our financing activities, extending the term of our debt and locking in attractive interest rates. As a result, our balance sheet is in excellent shape, with an average debt duration across our portfolio of 13 years, no material near-term maturities, and less than 10% exposure to floating rate debt, almost all of which is in Brazil and Colombia where we have the benefit of full inflation escalation in our contracts.

We also continue to sell assets to drive value and fund growth. During the quarter, we signed an agreement to sell a small hydro portfolio in Brazil returning almost three times our capital over our 10-year hold period. We also met all conditions to close the sale of a number of our Mexican assets developed by our 50% owned global solar developer. This will generate ~$240 million of proceeds (~$30 million net to Brookfield Renewable) more than doubling our invested capital over our two-year hold period.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Our business is driven by operational excellence, strong investment returns and our goals to make a positive difference for the environment, our people, and the communities in which we operate. To demonstrate our commitment, we are proud to announce in our third annual ESG report, which was published today alongside our inaugural TCFD report, our goal of achieving net zero across our existing renewables operations and to develop an additional 21,000 megawatts of new clean energy capacity, representing a doubling of our portfolio to 42,000 megawatts, by 2030.

Distribution Declaration

The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.32 per LP unit, is payable on June 30, 2022 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2022. In conjunction with the Partnership’s distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BEPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, also payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2022. Brookfield Renewable targets a sustainable distribution with increases targeted on average at 5% to 9% annually.

The quarterly dividends on BEP's preferred shares and preferred LP units have also been declared.

Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 69,000-megawatt development pipeline. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $725 billion of assets under management.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)



March 31 December 31 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 734 $ 764 Trade receivables and other financial assets(5) 2,297 2,301 Equity-accounted investments 1,145 1,107 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 51,167 49,432 Goodwill, deferred income tax and other assets(6) 3,038 2,263 Total Assets $ 58,381 $ 55,867 Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 2,292 $ 2,149 Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance(7) 19,908 19,380 Accounts payable and other liabilities(8) 5,243 4,127 Deferred income tax liabilities 6,480 6,215 Equity Non-controlling interests Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 12,708 $ 12,303 General partnership interest in a holding subsidiary held by Brookfield 60 59 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary – Redeemable/Exchangeable units held by Brookfield 2,923 2,894 BEPC exchangeable shares 2,588 2,562 Preferred equity 619 613 Perpetual subordinated notes 592 592 Preferred limited partners' equity 832 881 Limited partners' equity 4,136 24,458 4,092 23,996 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 58,381 $ 55,867









Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results UNAUDITED For the three months ended

March 31 (MILLIONS, EXCEPT AS NOTED) 2022 2021 Revenues $ 1,136 $ 1,020 Other income 71 27 Direct operating costs(9) (350 ) (391 ) Management service costs (76 ) (81 ) Interest expense (266 ) (233 ) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments 19 5 Foreign exchange and financial instrument (loss) gain (37 ) 48 Depreciation (401 ) (368 ) Other (47 ) (99 ) Income tax recovery (expense) Current (42 ) (16 ) Deferred 26 33 Net income (loss) $ 33 $ (55 ) Net loss attributable to preferred equity, preferred limited partners' equity, perpetual subordinated notes and non-controlling interests in operating subsidiaries $ (111 ) $ (78 ) Net loss attributable to Unitholders (78 ) (133 ) Basic and diluted loss per LP unit $ (0.16 ) $ (0.24 )









Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended

March 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 33 $ (55 ) Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 401 368 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) 50 (27 ) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments (19 ) (5 ) Deferred income tax recovery (26 ) (33 ) Other non-cash items — 14 439 262 Net change in working capital and other(10) (136 ) 89 303 351 Financing activities Non-recourse borrowings, commercial paper, and related party borrowings, net 1,274 916 Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries, net 106 814 Redemption of equity instruments and related costs (49 ) — Distributions paid: To participating non-controlling interests - in operating subsidiaries (191 ) (139 ) To unitholders of Brookfield Renewable or BRELP (230 ) (216 ) 910 1,375 Investing activities Acquisitions net of cash and cash equivalents in acquired entity (780 ) (1,428 ) Investment in property, plant and equipment (452 ) (289 ) Disposal of associates and other securities, net 39 2 Restricted cash and other (50 ) (50 ) (1,243 ) (1,765 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash (1 ) (11 ) Cash and cash equivalents Decrease (increase) (31 ) (50 ) Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale 1 (23 ) Balance, beginning of period 764 431 Balance, end of period $ 734 $ 358





PROPORTIONATE RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

The following chart reflects the generation and summary financial figures on a proportionate basis for the three months ended March 31:

(GWh) (MILLIONS) Actual Generation LTA Generation Revenues Adjusted EBITDA FFO 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Hydroelectric North America 3,144 3,128 3,237 3,233 $ 216 $ 205 $ 129 $ 141 $ 84 $ 104 Brazil 1,081 1,152 988 988 48 52 53 48 45 39 Colombia 972 833 865 806 73 55 53 35 35 27 5,197 5,113 5,090 5,027 337 312 235 224 164 170 Wind North America 1,147 1,107 1,193 1,435 86 122 60 81 44 62 Europe 244 371 277 380 51 43 46 67 41 60 Brazil 101 126 126 126 6 7 4 4 3 2 Asia 134 112 133 100 9 7 7 6 4 4 1,626 1,716 1,729 2,041 152 179 117 158 92 128 Solar 354 327 423 364 81 77 90 59 64 30 Distributed generation, storage & other(11) 248 219 172 170 79 70 60 46 47 33 Corporate — — — — — — (3 ) 2 (124 ) (119 ) Total 7,425 7,375 7,414 7,602 $ 649 $ 638 $ 499 $ 489 $ 243 $ 242





RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

Attributable to Unitholders (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Solar DG,

storage &

other Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 82 $ (14 ) $ 8 $ 41 $ (84 ) $ 33 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 157 148 66 30 — 401 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (6 ) 11 (11 ) (3 ) (17 ) (26 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) 60 (4 ) 7 (7 ) (19 ) 37 Other(12) 8 23 21 7 17 76 Management service costs — — — — 76 76 Interest expense 124 62 40 16 24 266 Current income tax expense (recovery) 37 4 1 — — 42 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(13) (227 ) (113 ) (42 ) (24 ) — (406 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 235 $ 117 $ 90 $ 60 $ (3 ) $ 499





The following table reflects Adjusted EBITDA and provides a reconciliation from Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2021:

Attributable to Unitholders (MILLIONS) Hydroelectric Wind Solar DG,

storage &

other Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ 133 $ (59 ) $ (23 ) $ 15 $ (121 ) $ (55 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 135 148 66 19 — 368 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (1 ) (4 ) 1 (3 ) (26 ) (33 ) Foreign exchange and financial instrument loss (gain) 4 — (18 ) (7 ) (27 ) (48 ) Other(12) 12 71 28 8 73 192 Management service costs — — — — 81 81 Interest expense 97 58 45 11 22 233 Current income tax expense (recovery) 11 4 — 1 — 16 Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(13) (167 ) (60 ) (40 ) 2 — (265 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 224 $ 158 $ 59 $ 46 $ 2 $ 489





The following table reconciles the non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income (loss) is reconciled to Funds From Operations for the three months ended March 31:





For the three months ended

March 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 33 $ (55 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 401 368 Deferred income tax recovery (26 ) (33 ) Foreign exchange and financial instruments gain (loss) 37 (48 ) Other(12) 76 192 Amount attributable to equity accounted investment and non-controlling interest(14) (278 ) (182 ) Funds From Operations $ 243 $ 242 Normalized long-term average generation adjustment 47 3 Normalized foreign currency adjustment 2 — Normalized Funds From Operations $ 292 $ 245





The following table reconciles the per Unit non-IFRS financial metrics to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. Net income (loss) per LP unit is reconciled to Funds From Operations per Unit for the three months ended March 31:





For the three months ended

March 31 2022 2021 Net income (loss) per LP unit(1) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.24 ) Adjust for the proportionate share of Depreciation 0.38 0.37 Deferred income tax recovery and other 0.12 0.25 Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) 0.04 — Funds From Operations per Unit(3) $ 0.38 $ 0.38 Normalized long-term average generation adjustment 0.07 Normalized foreign exchange adjustment — — Normalized Funds From Operations per Unit(3) $ 0.45 $ 0.38





BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION REPORTS

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Renewable Corporation ("BEPC" or our "company") (NYSE, TSX: BEPC) today has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BEPC (a "Share"), payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 31, 2022. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by BEP on BEP's LP units.

The BEPC exchangeable shares are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. ("BEP" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN). We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the BEPC exchangeable shares and BEP's LP units and each BEPC exchangeable share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BEP LP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BEP's LP units and the combined business performance of our company and BEP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BEP's continuous disclosure filings available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.





Financial Results

Millions (except per unit or otherwise noted) For the three months ended

March 31 Unaudited 2022 2021 Select Financial Information Net loss attributable to the partnership $ (976 ) $ (9 ) Funds From Operations (FFO)(2) 153 126 Operational Information Proportionate Generation (GWh) 4,737 4,652



BEPC reported FFO of $153 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $126 million in the prior year. After deducting non-cash depreciation, remeasurement of the BEPC exchangeable and class B shares, and other non-cash items our Net loss attributable to the partnership for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $976 million.





Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)



March 31 December 31 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 558 $ 410 Trade receivables and other financial assets(5) 1,929 1,956 Equity-accounted investments 460 455 Property, plant and equipment, at fair value 38,654 37,915 Goodwill, deferred income tax and other assets(6) 1,472 1,250 Total Assets $ 43,073 $ 41,986 Liabilities Borrowings which have recourse only to assets they finance(7) $ 13,745 $ 13,512 Accounts payable and other liabilities(8) 3,143 3,066 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,232 5,020 BEPC exchangeable and class B shares 7,073 6,163 Equity Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 10,573 $ 10,297 Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 293 261 The partnership 3,014 13,880 3,667 14,225 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 43,073 $ 41,986









Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)



For the three months ended

March 31 2022 2021 Revenues $ 929 $ 839 Other income 64 14 Direct operating costs(9) (291 ) (338 ) Management service costs (52 ) (55 ) Interest expense (228 ) (220 ) Share of (loss) earnings from equity-accounted investments (2 ) 2 Foreign exchange and financial instrument gain (loss) (33 ) 34 Depreciation (296 ) (290 ) Other (26 ) (146 ) Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and class B shares (909 ) 94 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (38 ) (13 ) Deferred — 17 (38 ) 4 Net loss $ (882 ) $ (62 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests: Participating non-controlling interests – in operating subsidiaries $ 90 $ (56 ) Participating non-controlling interests – in a holding subsidiary held by the partnership 4 3 The partnership (976 ) (9 ) $ (882 ) $ (62 )









Brookfield Renewable Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS)



For the three months ended

March 31 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (882 ) $ (62 ) Adjustments for the following non-cash items: Depreciation 296 290 Unrealized foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) 55 (17 ) Share of earnings from equity-accounted investments 2 (2 ) Deferred income tax expense — (17 ) Other non-cash items (12 ) 50 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 909 (94 ) 368 148 Net change in working capital and other(10) (116 ) 144 252 292 Financing activities Non-recourse borrowings and related party borrowings, net 190 52 Capital contributions from participating non-controlling interests 61 27 Distributions paid and return of capital: To participating non-controlling interests (165 ) (136 ) 86 (57 ) Investing activities Investment in property, plant and equipment (168 ) (239 ) Restricted cash and other (23 ) (38 ) (191 ) (277 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash 1 (10 ) Cash and cash equivalents Increase (decrease) 148 (52 ) Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale — (5 ) Balance, beginning of period 410 355 Balance, end of period $ 558 $ 298





RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) to Funds From Operations for the three months ended March 31:

For the three months ended

March 31 UNAUDITED

(MILLIONS) 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (882 ) $ (62 ) Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation 296 290 Foreign exchange and financial instruments loss (gain) 33 (34 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) — (17 ) Other(15) 50 185 Dividends on BEPC exchangeable shares(16) 55 52 Remeasurement of BEPC exchangeable and BEPC class B shares 909 (94 ) Amount attributable to equity accounted investments and non-controlling interests(17) (308 ) (194 ) Funds From Operations $ 153 $ 126





