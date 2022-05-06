MegaFans Brings Play-to-Earn Tournaments to the 2022 Coin Bureau Cryptocurrency Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans, a worldwide multiplayer gaming platform company, continues to develop in the esports market with exciting events and a robust roster of partnerships, advisors and investors. Today, MegaFans announced they are teaming up with Coin Bureau to provide live, play-to-earn (P2E) tournaments at the sold-out 2022 Coin Bureau Cryptocurrency Conference, held in London, England, on May 7.

"The team and I cannot wait to see how this MegaFans tournament will unfold at the conference," said Macey Bratton, Coin Bureau Events Manager. "I wanted to bring some more excitement to the event and be able to give away prizes to our guests on the day. Having this tournament at the conference is going to do just that. It's innovative, the gameplay is great, the graphics are sharp and it will definitely bring an element of interactive entertainment to the day."

The partnership will allow Coin Bureau to have guests participate in live P2E tournaments with colossal prizes through the revolutionary MegaFans Esports gaming platform. Two jackpot prizes of $5,000 in bitcoin (BTC) are available to two lucky winners. Prizes are available to in-person attendees only.

"Working alongside the team and collaborating with this partnership has been a great experience for me. The MegaFans team is dedicated to their project, a pleasure to work with and I hope to create some other synergies with them at our future events," adds Bratton.

Additionally, MegaFans is excited to welcome On Yavin, founder and CEO of Coinintelligence, along with the Cointelligence team as key investors and advisors for the MegaFans project.

"I am happy to announce our new investment: Megafans!" shared Yavin in a recent LinkedIn post. "We are very excited to see how fast the industry is growing. MegaFans can make great changes to the blockchain gaming industry and we are happy to take a part in it."

MegaFans is building the world's first mobile esports community using blockchain, crypto, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors and developers.

To learn more, visit www.megafans.com.

About MegaFans

MegaFans (Mobile Esports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first mobile esports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFTs in a play-to-earn metaverse environment for gamers and collectors, where 2.8 billion daily active users play, compete, and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for mobile game publishers and developers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the player's experience. MegaFans' mantra is "Esports for All!" which focuses on underserved markets around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously to an infinite number of players globally, no matter the skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans' social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans.

