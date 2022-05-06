The Tile Shop Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter Summary

Net Sales Increased 11.3%

Comparable Store Sales Increased 10.7%

Gross Margin of 65.2%

Net income of $3.5 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 Million

Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.07

Management Commentary – Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO

“We are pleased with our continued strong topline performance. We eclipsed $100 million of sales in a quarter for the first time in our history and this marks our fourth consecutive quarterly sales record,” stated Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO. “While our store sales productivity continues to improve, inflationary cost pressures had an adverse impact on our gross margin rate during the quarter. While we are encouraged that the rate of margin decline has slowed from the prior quarter, the economic environment remains volatile. We have taken and plan to continue to take pricing actions in response to the inflationary cost pressure.”

Three Months Ended (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per March 31, share data) 2022 2021 Net sales $ 102,471 $ 92,084 Net sales (decline) growth(1) 11.3 % (2.3 ) % Comparable store sales (decline) growth(2) 10.7 % (2.3 ) % Gross margin rate 65.2 % 69.7 % Income from operations as a % of net sales 4.6 % 7.5 % Net income $ 3,513 $ 5,297 Net income per diluted share $ 0.07 $ 0.10 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,667 $ 14,694 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 11.4 % 16.0 % Number of stores open at the end of period 143 143





(1) As compared to the prior year period.



(2) The comparable store sales operating metric is the percentage change in sales of comparable stores period over period. A store is considered comparable on the first day of the 13th full month of operation. When a store is relocated, it is excluded from the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales includes total charges to customers less any actual returns. The Company includes the change in allowance for anticipated sales returns applicable to comparable stores in the comparable store sales calculation.

FIRST QUARTER 2022

Net Sales

Net sales for the first quarter of 2022 increased $10.4 million, or 11.3%, over the first quarter of 2021. Sales increased at comparable stores by 10.7% during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in average ticket driven by higher prices.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased $2.7 million, or 4.1%, in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021. The gross margin rate was 65.2% and 69.7% during the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The decrease in the gross margin rate was primarily due to vendor price increases in response to increases in the cost of energy, labor and other inflationary cost pressures as well as higher international freight rates. These cost increases were partially offset by an increase in our selling prices.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $4.8 million, or 8.4%, from $57.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $62.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $3.9 million increase in payroll and benefits expenses associated with headcount additions made over the last year. Additionally, marketing expenses increased by $0.7 million and distribution costs increased by $0.5 million, which were partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in depreciation expense.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 was $1.0 million and $1.4 million respectively. The decrease in the provision for income tax was due to a decrease in pretax income. Our effective tax rate was 21.4% in both the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2021.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, our cash balance was $13.5 million and our debt balance was $5.0 million.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $11.7 million compared with $14.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. See the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2022 % of net sales 2021 % of net sales GAAP net income $ 3,513 3.4 % $ 5,297 5.8 % Interest expense 266 0.3 168 0.2 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 957 0.9 1,443 1.6 Depreciation and amortization 6,439 6.3 7,194 7.8 Stock-based compensation 492 0.5 592 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,667 11.4 % $ 14,694 16.0 %

Pretax Return on Capital Employed

Pretax Return on Capital Employed was 13.1% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the first quarter in 2022 compared to 7.3% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the first quarter in 2021. See the Pretax Return on Capital Employed calculation in the table below.

($ in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2022(1) 2021(1) Income from Operations (trailing twelve months) $ 18,438 $ 10,691 Total Assets 350,217 358,686 Less: Accounts payable (23,724 ) (15,255 ) Less: Income tax payable (409 ) (141 ) Less: Other accrued liabilities (42,174 ) (42,341 ) Less: Lease liability (138,478 ) (150,892 ) Less: Other long-term liabilities (5,086 ) (3,965 ) Capital Employed 140,346 146,092 Pretax Return on Capital Employed 13.1 % 7.3 %

(1) Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing twelve months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balance for the four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by taking net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and adjusting for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company calculates Pretax Return on Capital Employed by taking income (loss) from operations divided by capital employed. Capital employed equals total assets less accounts payable, income taxes payable, other accrued liabilities, lease liability and other long-term liabilities. Other companies may calculate both Adjusted EBITDA and Pretax Return on Capital Employed differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Company performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, for budgeting and planning purposes and for assessing the effectiveness of capital allocation over time. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the Board of Directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other specialty retailers, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com , as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH), is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) (Audited) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,455 $ 9,358 Restricted cash 655 655 Receivables, net 3,512 3,202 Inventories 104,701 97,175 Income tax receivable 6,238 6,923 Other current assets, net 8,786 9,769 Total Current Assets 137,347 127,082 Property, plant and equipment, net 79,188 82,285 Right of use asset 117,337 123,101 Deferred tax assets 6,906 6,953 Other assets 2,025 1,337 Total Assets $ 342,803 $ 340,758 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,561 $ 30,884 Income tax payable 616 390 Current portion of lease liability 28,678 28,190 Other accrued liabilities 46,531 38,249 Total Current Liabilities 104,386 97,713 Long-term debt, net 5,000 5,000 Long-term lease liability, net 103,331 110,261 Other long-term liabilities 4,461 5,560 Total Liabilities 217,178 218,534 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 52,112,567 and 51,963,377 shares, respectively 5 5 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 0 shares - - Additional paid-in capital 126,805 126,920 Accumulated deficit (1,200 ) (4,713 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 15 12 Total Stockholders' Equity 125,625 122,224

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 102,471 $ 92,084 Cost of sales 35,626 27,898 Gross profit 66,845 64,186 Selling, general and administrative expenses 62,109 57,278 Income from operations 4,736 6,908 Interest expense (266 ) (168 ) Income before income taxes 4,470 6,740 Provision for income taxes (957 ) (1,443 ) Net income $ 3,513 $ 5,297 Income per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 50,713,809 50,105,825 Diluted 51,162,891 51,056,798



Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Rate Analysis

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Gross margin rate 65.2 % 69.7 % SG&A expense rate 60.6 % 62.2 % Income from operations margin rate 4.6 % 7.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin rate 11.4 % 16.0 %



Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)

