Broadwind Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

CICERO, Ill., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the first quarter 2022.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

(As compared to the first quarter 2021)

Total revenue of $41.8 million, +28% y/y

Heavy Fabrications segment revenue of $27.3 million +20% y/y

Gearing segment revenue of $10.6 million, +98% y/y

Total net loss of ($2.4 million) or ($0.12) per basic share

Total orders of $52.7 million, +54% y/y

Total backlog of $117.1 million, +24% y/y

Total cash and excess availability of $14.7 million

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported total revenue of $41.8 million, an increase of 28% when compared to the prior year period. The Company reported a net loss of ($2.4) million, or ($0.12) per basic share in the first quarter 2022, compared to a net loss of ($1.2) million, or ($0.07) per basic share, in the first quarter 2021. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of ($0.0) million in the first quarter 2022, compared to $1.2 million in the prior-year period.

During the first quarter 2021, the Company was eligible for the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERC), as outlined under the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company earned $3.4 million in refundable tax credits, which was utilized to offset increased payroll costs resulting from pandemic-related disruptions, while no such tax credits were included in first quarter 2022 results. Excluding the impact of the ERC, first quarter 2022 net income and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased by $2.2 million and $2.1 million, respectively, when compared to the first quarter 2021.

In the Heavy Fabrications segment, first quarter results benefited from a strong sequential improvement in tower sections sold, which was partially offset by supply chain challenges and uncertainty related to renewable energy production tax credits which delayed some customer order activity. Increased repowering demand contributed to improved capacity utilization at the Company’s production facilities. In the Gearing segment, first quarter results benefited from sustained demand across legacy energy and mining customers, partially offset by the increased costs of raw materials, freight and labor. In the Industrial Solutions segment, first quarter results were adversely impacted by the timing of projects, resulting in a year-over-year revenue decline, together with a less favorable product mix.

Tower quoting activity increased during the first quarter 2022, as customers began to reserve tower production capacity for the second half of 2022. To date, the Company has nearly 50% of optimal tower production capacity booked for the full-year 2022.

ORDERS AND BACKLOG

Total orders increased 54% year-over-year to $52.7 million in the first quarter 2022, with significant year-over-year order growth generated by all reporting segments. During the first quarter 2022, Heavy Fabrications segment orders increased by 64% on a year-over-year basis to $34.2 million; Gearing segment orders increased 42% to $14.1 million; and Industrial Solutions segment orders increased 28% to $4.5 million.

Total backlog increased 24% year-over-year to $117.1 million in the first quarter 2022. As of March 31, 2022, Heavy Fabrication segment orders represented approximately 60% of the Company’s total backlog.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Commercial demand conditions improved during the first quarter, contributing to significant year-over-year growth in both orders and backlog across each of our reporting segments,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “Although continued supply chain disruptions, raw materials cost inflation and policy delays have led to challenges across the domestic wind industry, we have successfully reallocated near-term production capacity and other resources toward other growing end-markets where our precision manufacturing expertise is in high demand.”

“Broadwind generated solid year-over-year growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter 2022, excluding the ERC benefit realized in the first quarter 2021, signaling a stabilization in our business,” continued Blashford. “Within our current forecast, we anticipate improvement in our quarterly financial performance as we move through the remainder of 2022, with expectations for a gradual recovery in tower demand over the next 18-24 months, given current customer quoting activity. Despite a challenging operating environment, we believe we have adequate liquidity to manage our business in 2022.”

“We continue to see strong bipartisan support for a multi-year extension of the Production Tax Credit (PTC), which remains an important catalyst for investment across the renewables space,” continued Blashford. “Assuming the eventual passage of legislation supportive of a PTC extension, we expect to see an acceleration in tower demand, consistent with prior cycles during which prior extensions resulted in incremental growth in domestic wind installation activity.”

“Looking ahead to the remainder of 2022, we anticipate a further acceleration in demand across our power generation, construction and material handling markets,” continued Blashford. “Importantly, as input costs have risen, we’ve been able to successfully pass along price increases in most of our addressable markets, ensuring consistent margin realization on new orders. In the first quarter, gross margin increased 390 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 4.8%, when compared to the first quarter 2021.”

“During a transitional period of muted demand for towers, our diversified end-market exposure has allowed us to successfully weather near-term challenges facing the wind industry,” concluded Blashford. “We continue to reduce non-essential costs across the business, while maintaining adequate liquidity to support growth. At the same time, we’ve continued to invest working capital in new inventory to support increased activity levels across our businesses.”

“For the second quarter 2022, we currently anticipate our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $0.4 million to $0.6 million, subject to market conditions,” concluded Blashford.

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment

Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers and industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales increased by 20% to $27.3 million in the first quarter 2022, as compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increased repowering demand, together with higher customer activity at the Abilene, Texas facility. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.5) million, versus an operating loss of ($1.7) million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million in the first quarter 2022, a decline of $1.2 million versus the first quarter 2021. Excluding the impact of the ERC, first quarter 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased by $1.2 million when compared to the first quarter 2021.

Gearing Segment

Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales increased by 98% to $10.6 million in the first quarter 2022, as compared to the prior year period, primarily due to increased demand within the energy and mining markets, which partially offset lower project-driven wind activity. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.1) million in the first quarter 2022, compared to an operating loss of ($1.0) million in the prior year period. The segment reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million in the current year first quarter, versus $0.3 million in the first quarter 2021. Excluding the impact of the ERC, first quarter 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased by $1.0 million when compared to the first quarter 2021.

Industrial Solutions Segment

Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.

Industrial Solutions segment sales declined 12% to $4.1 million in the first quarter 2022, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by the timing of projects. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.2) million in the first quarter, a decline of $0.2 million versus the prior year period. The segment reported ($0.0) million of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter, a decline of $0.5 million versus the first quarter 2021. Excluding the impact of the ERC, first quarter 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA decreased by $0.3 million when compared to the first quarter 2021.

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)

March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2022 2021 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 773 $ 852 Accounts receivable, net 18,898 13,802 Employee retention credit receivable - 497 Contract assets 3,175 1,136 Inventories, net 39,067 33,377 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,482 2,661 Total current assets 64,395 52,325 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 44,545 43,655 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,588 18,029 Intangible assets, net 3,269 3,453 Other assets 658 585 TOTAL ASSETS $ 130,455 $ 118,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Line of credit and other notes payable $ 13,855 $ 6,650 Current portion of finance lease obligations 2,250 2,060 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,798 1,775 Accounts payable 26,944 16,462 Accrued liabilities 3,402 3,654 Customer deposits 8,399 12,082 Total current liabilities 56,648 42,683 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 170 177 Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion 3,713 2,481 Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion 17,951 18,405 Other 180 167 Total long-term liabilities 22,014 21,230 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 20,292,073 and 19,859,650 shares issued as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 20 20 Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (1,842 ) (1,842 ) Additional paid-in capital 395,435 395,372 Accumulated deficit (341,820 ) (339,416 ) Total stockholders' equity 51,793 54,134 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 130,455 $ 118,047



BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 41,844 $ 32,728 Cost of sales 39,832 32,446 Gross profit 2,012 282 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 3,902 4,410 Intangible amortization 183 183 Total operating expenses 4,085 4,593 Operating loss (2,073 ) (4,311 ) OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME, net: Interest expense, net (345 ) (229 ) Other, net 21 3,362 Total other (expense) income, net (324 ) 3,133 Net loss before provision for income taxes (2,397 ) (1,178 ) Provision for income taxes 7 32 NET LOSS $ (2,404 ) $ (1,210 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC: Net loss $ (0.12 ) $ (0.07 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 19,708 17,178 NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED: Net loss $ (0.12 ) $ (0.07 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 19,708 17,178

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (2,404 ) $ (1,210 ) Adjustments to reconcile net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,519 1,553 Deferred income taxes (7 ) (5 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap agreements 2 5 Stock-based compensation 192 219 Allowance for doubtful accounts (23 ) (218 ) Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan 282 258 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 3 (23 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,073 ) 1,229 Employee retention credit receivable 497 (3,372 ) Contract assets (2,038 ) (269 ) Inventories (5,690 ) (13,552 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 179 699 Accounts payable 10,538 7,591 Accrued liabilities (254 ) 419 Customer deposits (3,683 ) (1,764 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities (45 ) 3 Net cash used in operating activities (6,005 ) (8,437 ) - CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (492 ) (612 ) Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment - 23 Net cash used in investing activities (492 ) (589 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit, net 7,207 3,223 Proceeds from long-term debt 125 595 Payments on long-term debt (8 ) (150 ) Principal payments on finance leases (495 ) (339 ) Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock (411 ) (847 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock, net - 6,101 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,418 8,583 - NET DECREASE IN CASH (79 ) (443 ) CASH beginning of the period 852 3,372 CASH end of the period $ 773 $ 2,929

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 ORDERS: Heavy Fabrications $ 34,161 $ 20,797 Gearing 14,061 9,921 Industrial Solutions 4,471 3,496 Total orders $ 52,693 $ 34,214 REVENUES: Heavy Fabrications $ 27,272 $ 22,777 Gearing 10,584 5,349 Industrial Solutions 4,073 4,604 Corporate and Other (85 ) (2 ) Total revenues $ 41,844 $ 32,728 OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT: Heavy Fabrications $ (461 ) $ (1,700 ) Gearing (112 ) (989 ) Industrial Solutions (209 ) (14 ) Corporate and Other (1,291 ) (1,608 ) Total operating profit/(loss) $ (2,073 ) $ (4,311 )

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Consolidated Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (2,404 ) $ (1,210 ) Interest Expense 345 230 Income Tax Provision 7 32 Depreciation and Amortization 1,519 1,552 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 525 613 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (8 ) 1,217

Heavy Fabrications Segment Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income $ (476 ) $ 921 Interest Expense 140 100 Income Tax Benefit (126 ) (402 ) Depreciation 879 944 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 215 222 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 632 $ 1,785

Gearing Segment Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (136 ) $ (283 ) Interest Expense 47 13 Income Tax Provision - 3 Depreciation and Amortization 476 458 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 118 80 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 505 $ 271

Industrial Solutions Segment Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income $ (225 ) $ 178 Interest Expense 14 14 Income Tax Provision 2 17 Depreciation and Amortization 103 106 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 60 147 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (46 ) $ 462

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (1,567 ) $ (2,026 ) Interest Expense 144 103 Income Tax Provision 131 414 Depreciation and Amortization 61 44 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 132 164 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (1,099 ) $ (1,301 )



