With 10.7% CAGR | Livestock Monitoring Market Size worth $2,445.9 Million by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Livestock Monitoring Market finds that rising demand for meat as well as increasing focus on real-time monitoring and early disease detection in livestock is achieved through the adoption of Livestock Monitoring Market solutions, and growing adoption of IoT and AI for Livestock Monitoring Market are factors that influencing the growth of Livestock Monitoring Market.



The total Global Livestock Monitoring Market is estimated to reach USD 2,445.9 Million by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue stood at a value of USD 1,329.1 Million in the year 2021 and the market is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Livestock Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), by Livestock Type (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine), by Application (Milk Harvesting Management, Heat Detection Monitoring, Feeding Management, Heat Stress Management), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/livestock-monitoring-market-1523/request-sample

(Grab Your Free Sample Report Now)

The report analyzes the Livestock Monitoring market competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors.

An Exclusive study come up with Vantage Market Research experienced researchers projected value of USD 2,445.9 Million at a CAGR of 10.7%.

experienced researchers projected value of It offers additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years.

The sample report includes Latest Drivers and Trends in the Market.

Comprehensive information on factors that will assist Livestock Monitoring market growth during the next five years.

The report offers predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Comprehensive study involving market types, application and end-users.

To understand more about Market Dynamics, get access to our free sample report.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Meat

The objective of meat production is to provide a constant supply of meat at reasonable prices. The meat industry has been growing from the past decades with the poultry sector generating around 20 billion USD. This development is not only related to broiler production but also other poultry types like ducks, geese and quails which are mainly produced for their fat or eggs.

Also, the demand for other meat such as beef, pork and others are also increasing. Pork is the most popular meat in Austria and many other countries. The production of pork using Livestock Monitoring Market technology may allow for better animal welfare, as well as lower costs and environmental impact compared to traditional animal husbandry. Thus, to increase the production, proper monitoring of livestock is necessary. Ultimately increasing the demand for Livestock Monitoring Market, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

The Livestock Monitoring Market Covers the Following Key Insights & Findings:

Exclusive Summary : Basic statistics on the global Livestock Monitoring market.

: Basic statistics on the global Livestock Monitoring market. The changing effect on market dynamics : global part provides driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

: global part provides driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis. View 2022-2028 by type, end user and region/nation.

Evaluate industry by market segments, countries/regions, manufacturers/companies, revenue share and sales of these companies in these various regions of major countries/regions (2022-2028).

Understand the structure of the Livestock Monitoring market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Researchers shed light on market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

It offers massive data about the trending factors that will influence the progress of the market.

In-depth understanding of Livestock Monitoring Market drivers, restraints, and major micro markets.

Regional analysis : Asia Pacific Region to Stand Firm on its Leading Position in the industry.

: Asia Pacific Region to Stand Firm on its Leading Position in the industry. Free Report Customization : This report can be customized according to specific client needs.

: This report can be customized according to specific client needs. Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, new product launch, comprising R&D, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, agreements, partnerships, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and regionally.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/livestock-monitoring-market-1523/0

Benefits of Purchasing Livestock Monitoring Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Livestock Monitoring Market:

Offering Hardware Software Services

Livestock Type Cattle Poultry Swine Equine Others

Application Milk Harvesting Management Heat Detection Monitoring Feeding Management Heat Stress Management Health Monitoring Management Sorting and Weighing Management

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/livestock-monitoring-market-1523

Increasing Number of Meat Providers Such as Retail Shops and Supermarkets/Hypermarkets.

In order to make cultured meat more convenient for consumers, it is necessary to develop distribution channels. An obvious candidate would be the existing organic retail networks and specialty stores. The commercial success of clean meat is dependent on its cost-competitiveness compared with conventionally produced meat. Thus, the demand for such livestock is increasing from retail stores. Hence, increasing distribution channels is increasing the demand which is increasing the need for better livestock monitoring for better production. Ultimately increasing the market growth over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/livestock-monitoring-market-1523/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Livestock Monitoring Market Highlights:

Assessment of the Market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Livestock Monitoring Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the progressive technological developments, coupled with the increased internet penetration in these regions. However,

Additionally, presence of major players in the region engaged in markets in the region is to further propel the market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing disposable income, changing dietary patterns, and growing population in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Livestock Monitoring Market:

Allflex Livestock Intelligence (Subsidiary of MSD Animal Health) (US)

De Laval (Sweden)

Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)

Nedap N.V. (Netherlands)

Bou Matic (US)

ENGS Systems (Israel)

Cow Manager B.V. (Netherlands)

Dairy master (Ireland)

Herd Insights (Subsidiary of Data mars) (Ireland)

Zoetis (US)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Livestock Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), by Livestock Type (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Equine), by Application (Milk Harvesting Management, Heat Detection Monitoring, Feeding Management, Heat Stress Management), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/livestock-monitoring-market-409594

Recent Developments:

June 2021: MSD Animal Health announced its intention to acquire the assets of LIC (Livestock Improvement Corporation) Automation Ltd., a subsidiary of LIC Ltd. (New Zealand) that supplies integrated herd management systems and sensors for milk testing. With this acquisition, MSD Animal Health aims to diversify its portfolio related to animal well-being products.

June 2021: Nedap N.V. partnered with Cogent Breeding (UK), a leading breeding technology and cattle genetics company, to launch Precision COW. This solution monitors the health, fertility, and location of each cow throughout the day.

Key Questions Answered in Livestock Monitoring Market Report:

Which manufacturing technology is used for Livestock Monitoring Market?

What developments are happening in that technology?

What trends are causing these developments?

Who are the global key players in this market?

What are your company profile, your product information and contact information?

What was Global Market Status of Livestock Monitoring industry?

What was capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What is current Market Status Livestock Monitoring Industry?

What is the market competition in this industry, both company and country wise?

What's Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What should be Entry Strategies, Economic Impact Countermeasures, and Marketing Channels for Livestock Monitoring industry?



This report titled “Livestock Monitoring Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



• Livestock Type

• Cattle

• Poultry

• Swine

• Equine

• Others



• Application

• Milk Harvesting Management

• Heat Detection Monitoring

• Feeding Management

• Heat Stress Management

• Health Monitoring Management

• Sorting and Weighing Management



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Allflex Livestock Intelligence (Subsidiary of MSD Animal Health) (US)



• DeLaval (Sweden)



• Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)



• Nedap N.V. (Netherlands)



• Bou Matic (US)



• ENGS Systems (Israel)



• Cow Manager B.V. (Netherlands)



• Dairy master (Ireland)



• Herd Insights (Subsidiary of Data mars) (Ireland)



• Zoetis (US)



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/livestock-monitoring-market-1523/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-diagnostics-market-1529

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-diagnostics-market-1529 Veterinary Software Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-software-market-1525

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-software-market-1525 Veterinary Drug Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-drug-market-0873

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/veterinary-drug-market-0873 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-decision-support-systems-market-1394

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: