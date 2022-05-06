Cosmetic Implants Market Size to Hit US$ 20.6 Billion by 2030

London, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetic implants are non-invasive or minimally invasive cosmetic operations that can be used to improve the appearance of particular body areas. Some of the most commonly done cosmetic implants include breast implants, nasal prosthesis, facial implants, ocular prosthesis, and injectable filler. The global cosmetic implants market is growing and developing due to rising spending on appearance and aesthetics. The expanding number of aesthetic operations is another element driving the global cosmetic implants market forward.



According to a survey undertaken by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, about 10,129,528 cosmetic surgery procedures would be performed globally in 2020. Furthermore, the cosmetic implants market is rising due to increased research and development activities for the launch of novel therapies and treatments.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for cosmetic implants market in terms of region.The U.S. is dominating the cosmetic implants market in the North America region. Cosmetic implants are becoming more popular in North America as the prevalence of target diseases rises. Furthermore, the rise in healthcare spending is driving the cosmetic implants market in North America. Other factors driving the growth of cosmetic implants market in this region include quick approvals of pharmaceuticals and medicines and favorable government laws.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the cosmetic implants market.Japan and China hold the highest market share in the Asia-Pacificcosmetic implants market. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, dental caries affects over 60% of the Indian population and periodontitis problems impact around 85% of the population. Thus, there is an increase in demand for dental implants. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific region’s expanding geriatric population is fueling the growth of cosmetic implants market.

Report Scope Details Market Size in 2021 USD 10.07 Billion CAGR 8.28% from 2022 to 2030 Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 17.57 Billion Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered 3M Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., AbbVie Inc., GC Aesthetics PLC., Institut Straumann AG., Sientra Inc., POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Cochlear Ltd.

Report Highlights

On the basis of raw material , ceramic materials segment holds the largest market share in the global cosmetic implants market. Ceramic materials are one of a kind due to their properties. The qualities of high melting points and strong tensile properties are all common. They are also brittle and rigid with good heat and chemical resistance. Dental implants frequently use ceramic materials.





On the basis of application, dental implants segment holds the largest market share in the global cosmetic implants market. The elderly population is rapidly increasing all over the world. The segment's expansion is being fueled by the ageing population. Furthermore, oral issues are growing more prevalent throughout the world. In both North America and Europe, cosmetic dentistry is growing more prominent. In addition, technological improvements are assisting in the growth of the dental implants segment.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological advancements

The adoption of innovative and latest technologies is boosting the growth of global cosmetic implants market. The key market players are majorly using artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies for cosmetic implants. Apart from this, computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing is paving way for the market growth. As a result, technological advancements are driving the growth of global cosmetic implants market.

Restraints

Growing product recalls

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a product recall notice in November 2017 for Zimmer Dental Inc’s Tapered Screw-Vent MTX Model TSVTB11 owing to unintentionally cracking on implant vial caps in the recalled implant batch. Such instances hamper the process of cosmetic implants. Thus, the growing product recalls is hindering the expansion of global cosmetic implants market during the projected period.

Opportunities

Growing number of breast augmentation surgeries

Globally, more than 1.86 million breast augmentation procedures were performed in 2018, as per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. This kind of surgeries are mostly popular in developed nations such as Brazil, the U.S., and Mexico. Thus, the growing number of breast augmentation surgeries is contributing towards the growth of global cosmetic implants market over the forecast period.

Challenges

High cost of implants

Dental implant operations are costly and are determined by a variety of criteria including implant material and implant design. Access to good dental facilities and dental practitioners is a challenge in emerging and impoverished nations. As a result, high cost of implants is a major challenge for the expansion of global cosmetic implants market.

Recent Developments

Dentsply Sirona declared the acquisition of Datum Dental Ltd in January 2021, along with its powerful OSSIX biomaterial range. Datum Tooth is an Israeli firm noted for its clinically superior proprietary technology GLYMATRIX, which it uses in its unique dental regeneration solutions.

RealSelf teamed with the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in May 2019 to conduct research studies and produce tools to give customers with extensive information and data on breast implants and Brazilian butt lifts.

Dean Dental Systems was purchased by A-dec Inc. in July of this year. Dean Dental Systems is a dental office mechanical room solution manufacturer situated in the Midwest.





Market Segmentation

By Raw Material

Polymer

Ceramic

Metal

Biological

By Application

Dental implants

Breast implants

Facial implants

Other implants

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





