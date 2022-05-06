Indian Organic Baby Skincare Industry to 2027 - Players Include Dabur India, Emami and Lotus Herbals Among Others

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Organic Baby Skincare Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India organic baby skincare market reached a value of US$ 23.5 million in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 85.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Organic skincare can be referred to as the skincare regime that extensively involves the utilization of organic products. These products contain organically grown ingredients, which are free from harmful components, such as synthetic fillers and artificial dyes. The skin of a new-born baby differs from that of an adult and needs extra care and protection. Skincare products for baby with organic ingredients as their key components ensure optimum nourishment of their skin health while minimizing the chances of developing rashes or skin irritation, which are often caused by the usage of synthetically processed skincare products.



Rapid urbanization and rising western influences are among the primary factors driving the market for organic baby skincare products' market in India. Coupled with this, the increasing penetration of the internet and aggressive promotional activities by brands on social media platforms, is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, there is a rising awareness among parents regarding the adverse effects of baby skincare products manufactured with artificial components. This, coupled with the growing expenditure capacities, has consequently led to an increasing inclination towards organic baby skincare products in the country. The thriving e-commerce industry, the expanding working population, and product premiumization are some of the other factors that are creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India organic baby skincare market, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on skin type, product type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Skin Type:

Flaky Skin

Oily Skin

Dry Skin

Breakup by Product Type:

Baby Oil

Baby Powder

Baby Soaps

Petroleum Jelly

Baby Lotion

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

E-Commerce

Specialty Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Breakup by Region:

North India

South India

East India

West India

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bio Veda Action Research Co., Chicco (Artsana USA, Inc.), Dabur India Ltd, Emami Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Krauter Healthcare Ltd., Lotus Herbals Ltd., Mamaearth, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Pigeon India Pvt. Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, and The Moms Co.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 India Organic Baby Skincare Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Skin Type

6.1 Flaky Skin

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Oily Skin

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Dry Skin

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Baby Oil

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Baby Powder

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Baby Soaps

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Petroleum Jelly

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Baby Lotion

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 E-Commerce

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Specialty Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Retail Pharmacies

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Convenience Stores

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Bio Veda Action Research Co.

13.3.2 Chicco (Artsana USA, Inc.)

13.3.3 Dabur India Ltd.

13.3.4 Emami Limited

13.3.5 Johnson & Johnson

13.3.6 Krauter Healthcare Limited

13.3.7 Lotus Herbals Ltd.

13.3.8 Mamaearth

13.3.9 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

13.3.10 Pigeon India Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.11 The Himalaya Drug Company

13.3.12 The Moms Co.

