Military Radars Market Research Report by Range, Frequency Band, Technology, Product Type, Platform, Waveform, Component, Dimension, Services, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

The Global Military Radars Market size was estimated at USD 14.29 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 15.23 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.71% to reach USD 21.11 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Military Radars to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Range, the market was studied across Long Range, Medium Range, Short Range, Very Long Range, and Very Short Range.



Based on Frequency Band, the market was studied across C-band, Hf/Uhf/Vhf-band, Ka-band, Ku-band, L-band, Multi-band, S-band, and X-band.



Based on Technology, the market was studied across Conventional Radar, Quantum Radar, and Software-defined Radar. The Software-defined Radar is further studied across Mimo and Phased-array Radar.



Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Air Traffic Control Radar, Airborne Moving Target Indicator, Aircraft Birdstrike Avoidance Radar, Counter-drone Radar, Ground Penetrating Radar, Multi-function Radar, Surveillance And Airborne Early Warning Radar, Tracking & Fire Control Radar, Weapon Locating & C-ram Radar, and Weather Radar. The Multi-function Radar is further studied across Land Multi-function Radar and Naval Multi-function Radar. The Surveillance And Airborne Early Warning Radar is further studied across Airborne Surveillance Radar, Land Surveillance Radar, Naval Surveillance Radar, and Space Surveillance Radar. The Tracking & Fire Control Radar is further studied across Airborne Tracking And Fire Control Radar, Land Tracking & Fire Control Radar, Naval Tracking And Fire Control Radar, and Space Tracking And Fire Control Radar. The Weather Radar is further studied across Airborne Weather Radar and Land Weather Radar.



Based on Platform, the market was studied across Airborne, Fixed Radar, Land, Naval, and Space. The Airborne is further studied across Aerostats/Balloons-based Radars, Manned Aircraft Radars, and Uav Radars. The Fixed Radar is further studied across Man-portable Radars and Vehicle-based Radars. The Naval is further studied across Coastal Radars, Unmanned Surface Vehicles Mounted Radars, and Vessel-based Radars.



Based on Waveform, the market was studied across Doppler and Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave. The Doppler is further studied across Conventional Doppler and Pulse-doppler.



Based on Component, the market was studied across Antennas, Digital Signal Processors, Duplexers, Graphical User Interfaces, Power Amplifiers, Receivers, Stabilization System, and Transmitters. The Antennas is further studied across Active Scanned Array Antennas, Parabolic Reflector Antennas, Passive Scanned Array Antenna, Planar Phased Array Antennas, and Slotted Waveguide Antennas. The Duplexers is further studied across Balanced Type Duplexers, Circulator Duplexers, and Gallium Nitride On Silicon Carbide. The Graphical User Interfaces is further studied across Control Panels, Displays, and Graphic Panels. The Power Amplifiers is further studied across Solid-state Power Amplifiers and Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers (Twta). The Solid-state Power Amplifiers is further studied across Gallium Arsenide and Gallium Nitride. The Gallium Nitride is further studied across Gallium Nitride High Power Amplifiers and Gallium Nitride On Silicon Carbide. The Receivers is further studied across Analog Receivers and Digital Receivers. The Transmitters is further studied across Microwave Tube-based Transmitters and Solid-state Electronics.



Based on Dimension, the market was studied across 2d Radars, 3d Radars, and 4d Radars.



Based on Services, the market was studied across Installation/Integration, Support And Maintenance, and Training And Consulting.



Based on Application, the market was studied across Air & Missile Defense, Airborne Mapping, Airspace Monitoring & Traffic Management, Ground Force Protection & Counter Mapping, Ground Surveillance & Intruder Detection, Maritime Patrolling, Search And Rescue, Mine Detection & Underground Mapping, Navigation, Space Situational Awareness, Weapon Guidance, and Weather Monitoring.



Based on End User, the market was studied across Airforce, Army, Navy, and Space. The Airforce is further studied across Airborne Radars, Land Radars, Precision Approach Radars, Surface Movement Radars, and Weather Navigation Radars. The Army is further studied across Airborne Radars, Land Radars, Long Range Surveillance Radars, Missile And Gunfire Control Radars, Over The Horizon Radars, and Perimeter Surveillance Radars. The Navy is further studied across Airborne Radars, Coastal Security Radars, and Vessel-based Radars. The Space is further studied across Search And Detection Radars.



Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Cumulative Impact of 2022 Russia Ukraine Conflict:

We continuously monitor and update reports on political and economic uncertainty due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Negative impacts are significantly foreseen globally, especially across Eastern Europe, European Union, Eastern & Central Asia, and the United States. This contention has severely affected lives and livelihoods and represents far-reaching disruptions in trade dynamics. The potential effects of ongoing war and uncertainty in Eastern Europe are expected to have an adverse impact on the world economy, with especially long-term harsh effects on Russia.



This report uncovers the impact of demand & supply, pricing variants, strategic uptake of vendors, and recommendations for Military Radars market considering the current update on the conflict and its global response.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Military Radars Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor’s strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Military Radars Market, including Accipiter Radar, Airport Perimeter Security, Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance, Aselsan A.S., Bae Systems, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Border Surveillance, Critical Infrastructures, Detect Inc., Easat, Elbit Systems Ltd, Flir Systems Inc., Gem Elettronica, Hensoldt, Honeywell Corporation, Indra Company, Isr & Battlefield Surveillance, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L&T Defence, Leonardo S.P.A, Linktronic, Lockheed Martin Corporation, National Security, Nrpl Aero, Perimeter Security, Raytheon Technology Corporation, Saab Ab, Src, Inc., Terma, and Thales Group.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Military Radars Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Military Radars Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Military Radars Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Military Radars Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Military Radars Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Military Radars Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Military Radars Market?

