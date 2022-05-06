Automotive Aluminum Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Pune, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aluminum used in manufacturing is derived from bauxite and is a type of aluminum sulfate containing a variety of elements including vanadium oxides, silicon, aluminum hydroxide, titanium, chromium, sulfur, sulfuric calcium, gallium, iron, and magnesium carbonates. Aluminum is a preferred metal for use in a variety of industries due to these advantages. It is significantly lighter than steel, has high tensile strength, and is simple to mold. It has wide usage in automotive industry due to its low cost. Aluminum's fuel efficiency is another application in vehicle manufacturing that reduces vehicle carbon emissions and is more environmentally friendly than steel-built vehicles. The use of aluminium improves the durability and performance of the vehicles. Aluminum's versatility allows automakers to combine it with other materials such as plastics and fibreglass to improve certain properties. Furthermore, when compared to mild steel, aluminium can absorb twice as much energy during a crash.

Aluminum is now widely used to manufacture vehicles for its cost-effectiveness and superior properties. Luxury automakers such as Audi, Ford, and Mercedes Benz have shifted from using steel to aluminum due to the rise in popularity of lightweight materials that are both affordable and resistant to corrosion. However, unlike their steel counterparts, aluminum vehicles possess lower fuel efficiency and leave behind more carbon emissions due to their significantly heavier weight.





Alcoa Corporation Novelis Inc. UACJ Corporation Norsk Hydro ASA AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO) Rio Tinto Group Aleris Corporation Autoneum Holding AG Dana Limited ElringKlinger AG Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG JINDAL ALUMINIUM LTD. Kaiser Aluminum Lorin Industries

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

