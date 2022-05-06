|Series
|RIKB 28 1115
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|05/11/2022
|05/11/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,490
|7,655
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.511
|/
|5.270
|106.700
|/
|-0.266
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|10
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,090
|7,905
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|18
|9
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|18
|9
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.511
|/
|5.270
|106.700
|/
|-0.266
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|98.750
|/
|5.230
|106.800
|/
|-0.291
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.511
|/
|5.270
|106.700
|/
|-0.266
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|98.624
|/
|5.250
|106.763
|/
|-0.282
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.750
|/
|5.230
|106.800
|/
|-0.291
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.400
|/
|5.290
|106.650
|/
|-0.253
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.592
|/
|5.250
|106.759
|/
|-0.281
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.17
|1.03
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 26 0216
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND