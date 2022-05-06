Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 26 0216

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 28 1115RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 05/11/202205/11/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,4907,655
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.511/5.270106.700/-0.266
Total Number of Bids Received 2010
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,0907,905
Total Number of Successful Bids 189
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 189
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.511/5.270106.700/-0.266
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.750/5.230106.800/-0.291
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.511/5.270106.700/-0.266
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.624/5.250106.763/-0.282
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.750/5.230106.800/-0.291
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.400/5.290106.650/-0.253
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.592/5.250106.759/-0.281
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.171.03