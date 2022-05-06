Scatec ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

Oslo,6 May 2022: MMH Nysteen Invest AS, a company controlled by board member Maria Moræus Hanssen and related parties has on 6 May bought 2,750 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price per share of NOK 90.58. After the transaction MMH Nysteen Invest AS owns 5,510 shares in Scatec ASA.

Jørgen Kildahl, board member of Scatec ASA, has on 6 May bought 1,000 shares in Scatec ASA at an average price of NOK 91.30. After the transaction, Jørgen Kildahl owns 3,000 shares in Scatec ASA.

Attached is the notifications of the transaction in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading act.

