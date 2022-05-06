Global Underground Mining Equipment Market Report 2021-2025: Leading OEMs are Sandvik, Epiroc and Caterpillar

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Underground Mining Equipment - Populations and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher's "Global Underground Mining Equipment - Populations and Forecasts to 2025" provides detailed data and forecasts for underground mining trucks and underground loaders/LHDs.

The data is based on the publisher's extensive mine-site research and equipment models to generate a complete view of equipment counts globally, with breakdowns by each major region and key mining country, and also by major commodity - including copper and gold.



Key Highlights

The total number of underground mining trucks and loaders/LHDs in underground mines at the end of 2020, including both active and those in care and maintenance, was estimated at just over 20,000, of which 17,678 were at active mines.

Of these, there were 11,848 loaders/LHDs, including 10,570 at active mines, and 8,156 underground mining trucks, including 7,108 at active mines.

With steady growth in output, as more mines ramp up and come on stream, the total number of vehicles at active mines is forecast to rise from 17,678 to 19,853 by 2025, a CAGR of 2.2%.

Highest growth in machine counts is expected in Africa and the Middle East, and Oceania, supported by both new purchases from new mines entering production and replacements. These two regions are expected to be followed by South and Central America and North America.

The leading OEMs are Sandvik, Epiroc and Caterpillar, who are collectively estimated to account for 75% of underground mining trucks and 79% of underground loaders and LHDs.

Scope

Global, with breakdowns of equipment counts by region (Asia Pacific, Australasia, Europe, Former Soviet Union, Middle East & Africa, North America, South & Central America) and major mining countries, such as Australia, Canada, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Peru, Russia, South Africa and the USA. Data is also split into total populations and those that are active, and market shares are provided for the leading OEMs by type of machine and by region.

Reasons to Buy

Assess the current populations of underground mining trucks and LHDs by country and region, and by key commodity (gold and copper)

Predict counts of each machine through to 2025

Analyse the key OEMs in each segment and region

Evaluate the current scale of electrification of underground mining trucks and LHDs

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive summary



2. Global underground mining truck and loader populations by region



3. Underground Mining Trucks



4. Loaders and LHDs



5. Electrification



6. Leading OEMs



7. Methodology



Companies Mentioned

Caterpillar

Sandvik

Epiroc

Volvo

Komatsu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3k86bj