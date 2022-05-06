Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Mining Market Report 2021: IoT Value Chain, Challenges, Impact on Mining, Case Studies, Mergers and Acquisitions

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Mining - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the Internet of Things value chain, case studies of IoT deployments in mining, market size and growth forecasts, specialist IoT vendors for mining companies, and analysis of the mining companies leading in IoT adoption.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is key to digitization in the mining industry. IoT describes the use of connected sensors and actuators to control and monitor the environment, the things that move within it, and the people that act within it.
IoT can be beneficial across the whole mining value chain, from prospecting to reclamation. IoT allows different assets and people to be monitored and accounted for across vast distances in hazardous conditions.
Key Highlights
- IoT implementation case studies across the mining value chain.
- Proprietary data on the use of autonomous surface trucks.
Scope
- The key challenges that mining companies face are covered.
- There investment opportunities, for mining companies, specialist IoT vendors, and institutional investors, across the whole IoT and mining value chains are covered.
- Those working in prospecting, exploration and resource evaluation, feasibility studies, mine planning and development, mining and extraction, processing, marketing, and reclamation can implement technologies and services from across the entire Internet of things (IoT) value chain for gains: devices, connectivity, data, apps, and services are available.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- IoT value chain
- Mining challenges
- The impact of IoT on mining
- Case studies
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Mergers and acquisitions
- IoT timeline
- Companies
- Sector scorecard
- Glossary
