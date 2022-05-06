Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Mining Market Report 2021: IoT Value Chain, Challenges, Impact on Mining, Case Studies, Mergers and Acquisitions

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Mining - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the Internet of Things value chain, case studies of IoT deployments in mining, market size and growth forecasts, specialist IoT vendors for mining companies, and analysis of the mining companies leading in IoT adoption.



The Internet of Things (IoT) is key to digitization in the mining industry. IoT describes the use of connected sensors and actuators to control and monitor the environment, the things that move within it, and the people that act within it.

IoT can be beneficial across the whole mining value chain, from prospecting to reclamation. IoT allows different assets and people to be monitored and accounted for across vast distances in hazardous conditions.



