WizeFrog is Bringing a Massive Cryptocurrency Investment Fund Opportunity to its Investors

Paris, France, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WizeFrog is getting ready to launch a project under its helm that will mix the disruptive notion of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) with the power of crypto venture capital funds. The platform's community will be able to build wealth and several passive income streams due to the crowdfunded project. In addition, the company intends to disperse revenues from high-quality IDOs, early-stage investments, and DeFi opportunities to its members.

WizeFrog's platform will allow all members to profit from investments in crypto-blockchain projects and protocols, resulting in a decentralized community-governed economy that returns financial authority to the people.

Since the platform will be open to everyone, the community will have assured allocations from the top tiers of the greatest launchpads. WizeFrog will build a portfolio of hand-picked launchpads to obtain maximum allocations, ensuring that all token holders receive fair proceeds regularly, according to the vesting dates of the involved IDOs.

WizeFrog will also hunt for opportunities in the DeFI industry while also looking to buffer its portfolio by investing in diversified yield farms with competitive APY to assure the consistency and increase of revenue collected and dispersed. Also, to multiply passive income streams, the goal of treasury funds will be to maximize returns to token holders via a diversified spectrum of investment strategies in the DeFi space.

The platform's goal, as intended, is to provide its community with a variety of opportunities to begin earning passive revenue. The following is a list of potential passive income sources.

IDO's

Yield farming - FaaS

Yields from the staked Launchpads tokens

Percentage of the transactions' taxes (3%) in BUSD

Occasional profits airdrop, when the treasury has excess liquidity.

WizeFrog is pleased to announce that a 3% tax on all purchase and sell transactions will automatically redistribute to all members in digital US dollars (BUSD). Additionally, token holders will get pro-rata portions of the profits made by the fund on IDO's investments, Yield Farming proceeds, and future investment ideas in their wallets every month.

The company will eventually transition to a DAO, in which community votes are included in the project. WizeFrog's mission is to become a completely decentralized and regulated community platform; therefore, this is done. Furthermore, to incentivize token holders, the company will quickly offer staking solutions with attractive APYs.

The WizeFrog presale on Pinksale will start on May 11Th (more details soon on the main social networks). The corporation has set aside 20% of the $WIZE tokens for presale.

WizeFrog is a decentralized crypto investment fund that provides its community with a significant profit-earning opportunity. For more information, users can visit the website here . Also, users can follow WizeFrog's official Telegram and Twitter accounts.

https://www.wizefrog.finance/

https://t.me/WizeFrog



https://twitter.com/WizeFrog

