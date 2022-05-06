English Danish





















Company Announcement No 19/2022



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa, Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37

Fax +45 74 37 35 36







Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

sydbank.dk







6 May 2022

Dear Sirs

Change of share capital

At the AGM of Sydbank A/S on 24 March 2022 it was resolved to reduce the Bank’s share capital by nominally DKK 12,890,000 by cancelling 1,289,000 shares which were purchased during the Bank’s share buyback programme in 2020 and 2021.

The creditors’ time limit for filing claims has expired and the Board of Directors has therefore decided to implement the capital reduction. The capital reduction has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

As a result Sydbank’s total share capital represents nominally DKK 583,873,200, equal to 58,387,320 shares of DKK 10 each (58,387,320 voting rights).

As a result of the capital reduction the Bank’s Articles of Association have been amended with respect to the size of the share capital. The revised Articles of Association are available at sydbank.dk and sydbank.com.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S





Attachment