Noema Pharma to Attend and Present at BioEquity Europe and UBS Global Healthcare Conference in May 2022

BASEL, Switzerland, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a Swiss clinical-stage Biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) indications, today announces Luigi Costa, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Gutch, Chief Financial Officer, will attend and present at two upcoming investor events:



BioEquity Europe, Milan, Italy and virtually, May 16-18, 2022

Presentation on Tuesday 17 May at 9:06 am EDT / 3:06 pm CEST. Please register for the event here.

UBS Global Healthcare, New York, May 23-25, 2022

Presentation on Wednesday 25 May at 1:15 pm EDT / 7:15 pm CEST.

Investors interested in meeting management can contact either info@noemapharma.com or gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com to schedule a meeting.

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a Swiss clinical-stage Biotech company targeting debilitating central nervous system (CNS) indications characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The company is developing four mid-clinical-stage therapeutic product candidates in-licensed from Roche. Lead product NOE-101, an mGluR5 inhibitor, is Phase 2b-ready for two indications: persistent seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN). NOE-105, a PDE10A inhibitor, is currently enrolling a Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with Tourette Syndrome. The Company is undertaking validation studies in undisclosed indications for two additional clinical-stage assets, NOE-109, an mGluR2/3 inhibitor, and NOE-115, a triple re-uptake inhibitor. Noema Pharma was founded with the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Investors include Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Invus and Biomed Partners.

Contacts