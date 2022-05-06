Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Participates in Global Gathering to Share Advances in Oncology Pharmacy Services

Fort Myers, Fla., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) clinicians and leaders shared the latest advances in oncology pharmacy operations and dispensing practices at the National Community Oncology Dispensing Association (NCODA) 2022 Spring Forum held last month in Atlanta. The multi-day gathering of global oncology care professionals delved into new opportunities to enhance the value of pharmacy services within medically integrated oncology practices.

Several discussions involved leaders from Rx To Go, the in-house oral oncolytic pharmacy of FCS, that works exclusively with the statewide practice’s physicians, clinicians and patients to provide timely dispensing and convenient home delivery of medications. The expert Rx To Go team of pharmacists, technicians and staff deliver an advanced level of personalized assistance and disease management so that patients achieve optimal clinical outcomes.

A keynote presentation by FCS Medical Oncologist Michel Velez, MD was entitled: Tukysa (tucatinib) A Treatment Option for Patients with HER2+Metastatic Breast Cancer

Serving as panelists during interactive workshops and discussions were:

Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPh, FCS Senior Director of Pharmacy Services – NCODA’s Non-Profit Partner Update & Donor Story: Be the Match

Chris Elder, PharmD, BCOP, FCS Clinical Oncology Pharmacist – Putting Positive Quality Interventions into Action: Consistent Clinical Standards & NCODA Resources

Natasha Khrystolubova, RPh, BPharm, BCOP, Director of Pharmacy Clinical Services for RXTOGO Pharmacy, and Amy Terhune, CPhT, FCS Prior Authorization Supervisor – Prior Authorizations & Multiple Appeal process: How to Build a Stronger Appeal

Kara Sammons, CPhT, FCS Associate Director of Pharmacy Services – NCODA’s Center of Excellence Medically Integrated Pharmacy Accreditation

FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD said, “Given the continued rapid rise of oral oncolytic pharmaceuticals in the treatment of all forms of cancer, we are proud to partner with NCODA to share and learn alongside our colleagues to help improve pharmacy operations and, ultimately, patient outcomes worldwide.”

“Our Rx To Go team continues to meet and exceed best practice standards for oral oncolytic pharmacy services and quality improvement initiatives,” said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker, adding that Rx To Go is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) with Oncology Distinction, and dually accredited by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) for specialty pharmacy. FCS is also NABP accredited for digital pharmacy practice.

NCODA is a globally recognized not-for-profit organization dedicated to building a patient-centered, medically integrated community of health care providers whose focus is to innovate the continuity of cancer care so that every patient receives the maximum benefit from their cancer treatment.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

