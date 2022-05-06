Blued launches HIV awareness campaign in South Korea together with influencers and NGOs

BEIJING, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blued, a world-leading online LGBTQ+ community platform connecting over 60 million users across continents, has launched an HIV awareness and testing campaign in South Korea, teaming up YouTube influencers and NGOs such as the Seoul iSHAP Center and the Korea Medical Assistance Foundation. Besides raising awareness on HIV testing, the campaign also highlights the importance of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a medication that is highly effective at preventing HIV transmission when taken as prescribed.



“Community sits at the heart of Blued, which is why we have invested significant resources in building up local partnerships and services that meet the needs of our South Korean users,” says Nam Kiwoong, Country Manager of Blued South Korea. “Moving forward, we will continue to raise awareness of the diverse health topics that directly impact our community.”

During the campaign, Blued South Korea’s launch screen and banners will feature a campaign visual. When clicked, the campaign visual leads to an H5 of the campaign video, in which a local YouTube influencer discusses how he and his boyfriend undergo regular HIV testing and encourages Blued users to do so as well.

As part of the campaign, Blued will also conduct two one-hour livestreams, at 9PM on May 10 and May 17, respectively. The influencer will participate, along with iSHAP, an AIDS prevention center run by the Korea Federation for HIV/AIDS Prevention. The livestreams will illuminate the importance of PrEP and dispel misunderstandings, as well as share other key information. Currently, the Korea Medical Assistance Foundation is also running a special PrEP promotion, reimbursing 50% of the cost for those who present a purchase certificate.

“At Blued, we consider the health and safety of our users as our number one priority,” says Liang Zhao, Chief Risk Officer of BlueCity. “That’s why we are constantly innovating the possibilities of healthcare technology, so that we can broaden access to safe sex services and enhance the well-being of our community.”

Blued has already spearheaded several health initiatives in South Korea. As the country’s leading LGBTQ app, it has invited local NGOs onto the app to carry out one-on-one consultations with its user base. These verified organizations carry a blue label on the app, so that users can quickly grasp that it is an official NGO account. Currently, Blued South Korea boasts two such NGOs, iSHAP and the Korea Medical Support Foundation. The former provides HIV testing, free condom and lubricant delivery, and HIV-related information, while the latter offers mental health support and PrEP access. More NGOs are set to join Blued in the near future.

During the pandemic, Blued provided online training sessions and over 13,000 sterilization supplies to more than 110 LGBTQ offline spaces, in addition to co-sponsoring the Seoul x COVID-19 Sexual Minority Emergency Response Headquarters initiative. It also sponsored the movie Made on the Rooftop, the closing film of the 2020 Seoul International Pride Film Festival.

