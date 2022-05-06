Arbor Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.38 per Share

Company Highlights:

Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles



GAAP net income of $0.40 and distributable earnings of $0.55 per diluted common share 1

Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.38 per share, our 8th consecutive quarterly increase representing a 27% increase over that span Successfully raised $215 million of accretive capital and increased warehouse capacity by $400 million to fund the significant growth of our structured portfolio





Structured Business:

Portfolio growth of 17% from strong loan originations of $2.83 billion

Closed a $2.05 billion collateralized securitization vehicle

Agency Business:

Loan originations of $838.5 million and a servicing portfolio of $27 billion

Closed our 4th private label securitization totaling $489 million

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $64.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $69.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $92.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to $75.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Fannie Mae $ 449,680 $ 968,105 Freddie Mac 299,072 437,847 Private Label 72,896 282,038 FHA 11,990 148,647 SFR-Fixed Rate 4,871 57,709 Total Originations $ 838,509 $ 1,894,346 Total Loan Sales $ 1,586,715 $ 2,084,211 Total Loan Commitments $ 975,132 $ 1,836,799

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Agency Business generated revenues of $65.9 million, compared to $111.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the GSE/Agency business was $15.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.39%, compared to $22.2 million and 1.52% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $15.3 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.57% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $34.5 million and 1.88% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

At March 31, 2022, loans held-for-sale was $337.0 million which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $332.9 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $301.8 million.

The Company closed its fourth private label securitization totaling $489.3 million. The Company originated and sold multifamily mortgage loans to the securitization and is the primary servicer. The Company retained subordinate certificate interests in the securitization of $43.4 million, in satisfaction of credit risk retention requirements.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $26.96 billion at March 31, 2022 and excludes $88.9 million of private label loans originated that were not yet securitized. Servicing revenue, net was $21.1 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $36.0 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $15.0 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) As of March 31, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life (years) Fannie Mae $ 18,781,611 0.534 % 8.1 $ 19,127,397 0.535 % 8.0 Freddie Mac 4,792,764 0.267 % 9.3 4,943,905 0.271 % 9.3 Private Label 2,200,206 0.200 % 8.4 1,711,326 0.200 % 8.3 FHA 999,446 0.153 % 20.9 985,063 0.154 % 21.0 SFR-Fixed Rate 190,590 0.200 % 6.4 191,698 0.200 % 6.5 Total $ 26,964,617 0.443 % 8.8 $ 26,959,389 0.449 % 8.8

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.4 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at March 31, 2022. The Company recorded a $0.6 million reversal of provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the first quarter of 2022. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $21.0 million, representing 0.11% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Significant growth in the portfolio of $2.01 billion, or 16.5%

Originated 125 loans totaling $2.83 billion, consisted primarily of multifamily bridge loans totaling $2.69 billion

Payoffs and pay downs on 36 loans totaling $666.6 million

Committed to fund $83.3 million single-family rental loans

At March 31, 2022, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $14.17 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 4.38%, compared to $12.16 billion and 4.26% at December 31, 2021. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 4.74% at March 31, 2022, compared to 4.62% at December 31, 2021.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2022, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.02 billion with a weighted average yield of 4.86%, compared to $10.46 billion and 5.03% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in average yield was primarily due to lower rates on originations when compared to runoff.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $3.1 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL on the Company’s loan and investment portfolio. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $116.4 million. The Company had four non-performing loans with a carrying value of $25.2 million, before related loan loss reserves of $5.1 million, compared to three loans with a carrying value of $22.7 million, before related loan loss reserves of $2.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Financing Activity

The Company completed its 18th collateralized securitization vehicle to date totaling $2.05 billion of real estate related assets and cash. Investment grade-rated notes totaling $1.65 billion were issued, and the Company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $397.2 million. The facility has a two-and-a-half-year asset replenishment period and an initial weighted average interest rate of 1.81% over compounded SOFR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

The Company completed the unwind of a previously issued CLO, redeeming $441.0 million of outstanding notes, which were repaid primarily from the refinancing of the remaining assets primarily within the $2.05 billion CLO described above, as well as with cash held by this CLO, and expensed $1.4 million of deferred financing fees into loss on extinguishment of debt on the consolidated statements of income.

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at March 31, 2022 was $12.86 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 2.81% as compared to $11.17 billion and a rate of 2.61% at December 31, 2021. The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2022 was $11.99 billion, as compared to $9.38 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average cost of borrowings for both the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.65%.

Capital Markets

The Company issued 7.5 million shares of common stock in a public offering, including the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option, receiving net proceeds of $123.7 million.

The Company completed a public offering of 3.3 million additional shares of its 6.25% Series F fixed-to-floating cumulative redeemable preferred stock, including the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option, generating net proceeds of $77.1 million.

Dividends

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s eighth consecutive quarterly increase, representing a 27% increase over that time span. The dividend is payable on May 31, 2022 to common stockholders of record on May 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is May 19, 2022.

1. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Interest income $ 166,698 $ 91,144 Interest expense 82,559 42,184 Net interest income 84,139 48,960 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 1,656 28,867 Mortgage servicing rights 15,312 36,936 Servicing revenue, net 21,054 15,536 Property operating income 295 - Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 17,386 (3,220 ) Other income, net 3,200 681 Total other revenue 58,903 78,800 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 42,025 42,974 Selling and administrative 14,548 10,818 Property operating expenses 535 143 Depreciation and amortization 1,983 1,755 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) (662 ) 1,652 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 2,358 (1,075 ) Total other expenses 60,787 56,267 Income before extinguishment of debt, sale of real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 82,255 71,493 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,350 ) (1,370 ) Gain on sale of real estate - 1,228 Income from equity affiliates 7,212 22,251 Provision for income taxes (8,188 ) (12,492 ) Net income 79,929 81,110 Preferred stock dividends 9,056 1,888 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,816 9,743 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 64,057 $ 69,479 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.55 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 153,420,238 125,235,405 Diluted 185,431,404 143,958,433 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.33





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 350,814 $ 404,580 Restricted cash 517,090 486,690 Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $116,382 and $113,241) 13,978,283 11,981,048 Loans held-for-sale, net 336,959 1,093,609 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 422,036 422,734 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $2,043 and $1,753) 161,696 140,484 Investments in equity affiliates 96,836 89,676 Due from related party 53,744 84,318 Goodwill and other intangible assets 99,587 100,760 Other assets 291,861 269,946 Total assets $ 16,308,906 $ 15,073,845 Liabilities and Equity: Credit facilities and repurchase agreements $ 4,302,819 $ 4,481,579 Collateralized loan obligations 7,099,770 5,892,810 Senior unsecured notes 1,281,489 1,280,545 Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 262,483 259,385 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 142,570 142,382 Due to related party 12,812 26,570 Due to borrowers 106,796 96,641 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 55,172 56,064 Other liabilities 272,947 287,885 Total liabilities 13,536,858 12,523,861 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 633,734 556,163 Special voting preferred shares - 16,325,095 shares 6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares 6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares 6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 and 8,050,000 shares Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 160,198,115 and 151,362,181 shares issued and outstanding 1,602 1,514 Additional paid-in capital 1,927,621 1,797,913 Retained earnings 75,828 62,532 Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,638,785 2,418,122 Noncontrolling interest 133,263 131,862 Total equity 2,772,048 2,549,984 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,308,906 $ 15,073,845





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 Structured Business Agency Business Other / Eliminations (1) Consolidated Interest income $ 156,260 $ 10,438 $ - $ 166,698 Interest expense 78,202 4,357 - 82,559 Net interest income 78,058 6,081 - 84,139 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 1,656 - 1,656 Mortgage servicing rights - 15,312 - 15,312 Servicing revenue - 36,026 - 36,026 Amortization of MSRs - (14,972 ) - (14,972 ) Property operating income 295 - - 295 Gain on derivative instruments, net - 17,386 - 17,386 Other income, net 3,196 4 - 3,200 Total other revenue 3,491 55,412 - 58,903 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 15,487 26,538 - 42,025 Selling and administrative 7,409 7,139 - 14,548 Property operating expenses 535 - - 535 Depreciation and amortization 810 1,173 - 1,983 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - (662 ) - (662 ) Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 2,069 289 - 2,358 Total other expenses 26,310 34,477 - 60,787 Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 55,239 27,016 - 82,255 Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,350 ) - - (1,350 ) Income from equity affiliates 7,212 - - 7,212 Provision for income taxes (1,432 ) (6,756 ) - (8,188 ) Net income 59,669 20,260 - 79,929 Preferred stock dividends 9,056 - - 9,056 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 6,816 6,816 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 50,613 $ 20,260 $ (6,816 ) $ 64,057

(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, 2022 Structured Business Agency Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,106 $ 260,708 $ 350,814 Restricted cash 498,412 18,678 517,090 Loans and investments, net 13,978,283 - 13,978,283 Loans held-for-sale, net - 336,959 336,959 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 422,036 422,036 Securities held-to-maturity, net - 161,696 161,696 Investments in equity affiliates 96,836 - 96,836 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 87,087 99,587 Other assets 282,065 63,540 345,605 Total assets $ 14,958,202 $ 1,350,704 $ 16,308,906 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 12,787,332 $ 301,799 $ 13,089,131 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 55,172 55,172 Other liabilities 268,454 124,101 392,555 Total liabilities $ 13,055,786 $ 481,072 $ 13,536,858





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 64,057 $ 69,479 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,816 9,743 Income from mortgage servicing rights (15,312 ) (36,936 ) Deferred tax (benefit) provision (1,720 ) 4,486 Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 27,669 18,032 Depreciation and amortization 2,569 2,700 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,350 1,370 Provision for credit losses, net 1,696 (277 ) (Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (298 ) 3,220 Stock-based compensation 6,092 3,330 Distributable earnings (1) $ 92,919 $ 75,147 Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.55 $ 0.52 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 170,363,021 143,958,433

(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.

(2) Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance. Excluding the effect of a potential conversion in shares until a conversion occurs is consistent with past treatment and other unrealized adjustments to distributable earnings. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 15,068,383 of these potentially issuable shares.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, the tax impact on cumulative gains/losses on derivative instruments associated with Private Label loans sold during the periods presented, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings, deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below), amortization of the convertible senior notes conversion option (in comparative periods prior to 2022) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.