Harsco Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMP HILL, Pa., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the following investor conferences:



Stifel 2022 Investor Summit at WasteExpo

Monday, May 9, 2022

Stifel will host a fireside chat for Harsco at 10am PT (7am ET). This event will be webcast live and will be available via the below link or through the Investor Relations section of Harsco’s website.

https://wsw.com/webcast/wexpo10/hsc/1801368

Goldman Sachs Seventh Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference

Thursday, May 12, 2022



16th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Conference

Thursday, May 19, 2022



KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Wednesday, June 1, 2022



Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference

Thursday, June 2, 2022



Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .