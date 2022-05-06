United States Data Center Power Markets, 2022-2027 - Surge in Rack Power Density, Emergence of Fuel Cell Generators, Sustainability Initiatives by Data Center Operators

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
The rapid growth in cloud, IoT, AI, and ML is driving investments from data center service providers, which is propelling data center market growth. In 2021, over 110 data center projects were launched or were under construction in the US.
COVID-19 IMPACT
The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the US data center market. In the US, over 280 million people are connected to the Internet, and 70% of the population are active social media users. Significant growth in 5G connectivity and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the number of Internet users, resulting in a huge data generation.
MARKET SEGMENTS
The adoption of modular, scalable, and lithium-ion powered UPS systems and further adoption of nickel-zinc UPS batteries will contribute to the market growth. The diesel generator segment will continue to grow in the coming years, with gas and bi-fuel generators expecting to experience a steady growth because of increasing concerns over carbon emissions in the US.
Most data centers are built of Tier III and Tier IV categories with at least 2N redundant UPS systems, floor, and PDUs. Metered/monitored PDUs and switched/managed PDUs are likely to witness higher adoption among data centers.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The US market witnessed most investments from hyperscale data center operators such as Facebook, Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Apple. In terms of UPS and rack PDU infrastructure in general, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are some of the leading market players.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Vertiv
- AEG Power Solutions
- Advanced Energy (ARTESYN)
- AMETEK Powervar
- Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks)
- Bloom Energy
- Borri
- Bxterra Power Technology
- Canovate
- Chatsworth Products
- Cisco Systems
- Controlled Power Company
- Cyber Power Systems
- Dataprobe
- Delta Electronics
- Demand Detroit
- EAE Elektrik
- Elcom International
- Enconnex
- Exide Technologies
- Fuji Electric
- Generac Power Systems
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
- HITEC Power Protection
- INNIO
- KOHLER
- Marathon Power
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Natron Energy
- Panduit
- Piller Power Systems
- Plug Power
- Riello Elettronica Group
- Rittal
- Saft
- Siemens
- Socomec
- SolarEdge Technologies
- Tripp Lite
- Toshiba
- Virtual Power Systems
- VYCON
- WTI - Western Telematic
- Yanmar (HIMOINSA)
- ZAF Energy Systems
- ZincFive
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Market Snapshot
7.2 Overview
7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
7.3.1 Key
7.4 Electricity Pricing in US By States
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 5G Connectivity and Edge Data Center Deployment
8.2 Sustainability Initiatives by Data Center Operators
8.2.1 South-Eastern US
8.2.2 Mid-Western US
8.2.3 South-Western US
8.2.4 Western US
8.2.5 North-East US
8.3 Adoption of Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.3.1 Eco-Diesel Generators
8.3.2 Natural Gas Generators
8.3.3 Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Fuel
8.3.4 DCIM Solutions
8.3.5 Other Innovations
8.4 Availability of Cutting-Edge UPS Battery Technologies
8.5 Surge in Rack Power Density
8.6 Emergence of Fuel Cell Generators
8.6.1 Noise Comparison:
8.6.2 On-Site Production of Hydrogen
8.7 Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 COVID-19 Implications on Data Center Market
9.2 Data Center Investments Continue to Rise
9.2.1 Western US
9.2.2 South-Eastern US
9.2.3 South-Western US
9.2.4 Mid-Western US
9.2.5 North-Eastern US
9.3 Increase in Hyperscale Data Center Investments
9.4 Tax Incentives Boosting Data Center Market
9.4.1 North-Eastern US
9.4.2 South-Eastern US
9.4.3 Mid-Western US
9.4.4 South-Western US
9.4.5 Western US
9.5 Increase in Power Outages
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
10.2 High Maintenance Cost & Inefficiency Increases OPEX
10.3 Supply Chain Disruption in Data Centers
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Power Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 UPS Systems
12.4 Generators
12.5 Transfer Switches & Switchgears
12.6 PDUS
12.7 Other Electrical Infrastructure
13 UPS System Capacity
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 < =500 KVA
13.4 500-1,000 KVA
13.5 >1,000 KVA
14 Generator Systems
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 0-< 1.5 MW
14.4 1.5-3 MW
14.5 >3 MW
15 Tier Standards
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Overview of Tier Standards
15.3 Tier I & II
15.4 Tier III
15.5 Tier IV
16 Geography
16.1 Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.1 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zg4zmk
Attachment