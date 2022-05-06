United States Data Center Power Markets, 2022-2027 - Surge in Rack Power Density, Emergence of Fuel Cell Generators, Sustainability Initiatives by Data Center Operators

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.41% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.



The rapid growth in cloud, IoT, AI, and ML is driving investments from data center service providers, which is propelling data center market growth. In 2021, over 110 data center projects were launched or were under construction in the US.



COVID-19 IMPACT

The growing popularity of IoT, the emergence of 5G networks, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for streaming online entertainment content at high speeds are the major factors driving the growth of the US data center market. In the US, over 280 million people are connected to the Internet, and 70% of the population are active social media users. Significant growth in 5G connectivity and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the number of Internet users, resulting in a huge data generation.

MARKET SEGMENTS

The adoption of modular, scalable, and lithium-ion powered UPS systems and further adoption of nickel-zinc UPS batteries will contribute to the market growth. The diesel generator segment will continue to grow in the coming years, with gas and bi-fuel generators expecting to experience a steady growth because of increasing concerns over carbon emissions in the US.



Most data centers are built of Tier III and Tier IV categories with at least 2N redundant UPS systems, floor, and PDUs. Metered/monitored PDUs and switched/managed PDUs are likely to witness higher adoption among data centers.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The US market witnessed most investments from hyperscale data center operators such as Facebook, Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Apple. In terms of UPS and rack PDU infrastructure in general, ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are some of the leading market players.

