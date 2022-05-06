United States Smart Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Report 2022: Insight into this Exciting New Technology, and What Every Merchant Needs to Know About it

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Point-of-Sale Terminals: A Rapid Transformation of Payments Acceptance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insight into this exciting new technology, and what every merchant needs to know about it.

'Smart terminals' is a relatively new term in the payments lexicon, but one that is becoming more widely discussed among merchants of all sizes, types, and categories. The strategy that drives orchestration is nothing less than a paradigm shift in the way that merchants view payment service providers.

Rather than conduct due diligence to select a "best-of-breed" service provider for each functional area within payments, orchestration allows merchants of all sizes and scales to offer their customers a smooth shopping experience, be it digital, in-person, or other channels. The growing diversity in payment methods, including contactless and e-wallets, creates an environment where having the right partner is paramount to achieving your payments and overall business goals.



The right payments partner will equip a merchant with the necessary capabilities to operate in this rapidly digitizing business environment, where automation and frictionless experiences are vital in ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty. Similarly, in order to help merchants provide these services, processors and other payments stakeholders must update their own services and products to keep up with the latest demands of the consumer market and regulatory requirements.

"This is a highly relevant and impactful report," stated the author of the report. We are following this trend among a number of similar technology trends that are making payments a frictionless and invisible part of our everyday activities."

Highlights of this report include:

Identification of a set of core functionalities representative of a modern smart POS terminal infrastructure

Outline of the use case for smart terminals including identification of four pain points that are directly addressable through the adoption of modern POS terminals

Market trends

Market leaders

Recommendations for merchants

Recommendations for processors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. What Is the Use Case for Smart Terminals?

4. Market Trends

5. An Overview of Smart Terminal Market Leaders

6. Recommendations for Merchants

7. Recommendations for Processors

8. Conclusion

9. References



Companies Mentioned

Diebold Nixdorf

Fiserv

Ingenico

JPMorgan Chase

Micros

NCR PayPal

POPcodes

Revel

Shopify

ShopKeep

Square

Stripe

Verifone

WePay

Zettle

