Global Mobility Scooters Market Report 2022-2028 - Strategic Mergers and Acquisition are the Major Strategies of the Competitors

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobility Scooters Market Outlook 2021: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mobility Scooters Market is anticipated to rise at a value CAGR of 7.65% over 2019-2028.

The cost-effectiveness of these scooters have propelled demand and have boosted the market



The surge in the geriatric population around the globe

The growing geriatric population, increasing incidences of people suffering from knee and spine disorders, a growing number of accidents are the key factor driving the market of mobility scooters globally.

The rise in the initiatives by the government authorities to provide mobility scooters at subsidized rates and technological advancements in Mobility scooters have further fostered the market revenue. The rise in awareness among individual for the use of mobility scooters have escalated the demand of the market.



4 Wheels scooted to boost the market share of the Global Mobility Scooters Market



Based on the Wheels, the market is segmented into 3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, and Others. The 4 wheels' segments have dominated the segmental growth. The rise in the geriatric population along with the affordability of wheels' scooters is the key factor enhancing segmental growth. The rise in the awareness among the people for 4 wheels' scooters and enhanced stability of these types of scooters even during traveling on roads or rugged surfaces have expanded the market growth.



In terms of the User the market is segmented into Personal user and Institutional user, the Personal user segment has obtained the most remarkable growth due to the rise in mobility issues among people and rise in the geriatric population; moreover, the awareness about the use of mobility scooters due to its advantages have further escalated its demand for Personal use, The advancements in the mobility scooter have further boosted the segmental growth.



North America boosts the regional market due to the rise in the accessibility of mobility scooters

North America has held a lucrative market share due to the increase in the accessibility of these scooters and the rise in the number of physically challenged people in the region. The growth in the government initiative, the presence of key market players, and the surge in the geriatric population have significantly driven the regional market.

Europe is the second-largest growing market, the rise in the geriatric population, increase in the number of people who require assistance have escalated the demand for a mobility scooter in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to rise with a significant CAGR owing to the growth in the geriatric population.



Strategic Mergers and Acquisition are the major strategies of the competitors

The Players of the Global Mobility Scooters Market are fragmented. Mergers, and acquisition, are strategies used by the competitors The key competitors of the Global Mobility Scooters Market are Invacare, Afikim Electric Vehicles., Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing, Golden Technologies Inc., Pride Mobility Products, Sunrise Medical, Van OsMedical, Hoveround Corp., Electric Mobility, andAmigo Mobility International Inc.



Sunrise Medical, Sunrise Medical, is one of the major competitors of the Global Mobility Scooters Market; for instance, In February 2020, Sunrise Medical, had announced the acquisition of Oracing, they are a leading Spanish based designer and manufacturer of innovative sports, wheelchairs, and E-Mobility power products. The acquisition was made to strengthen its product portfolio.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Overview And Scope



Chapter 2 Our Research Practice



Chapter 3 Executive Summary

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Regional Snapshot

3.3 Segment Summary



Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Prevalence analysis

4.3 Key Factor Impact Analysis



Chapter 5 Global Mobility Scooters Market Forces

5.1 What's Driving the Market

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 6 Global Mobility Scooters Market -Industry Snapshots

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global Mobility Scooters Market Value, 2019 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

6.2 Market Overview

6.2.1 Drivers Analysis

6.2.2 Restraint/Challenges analysis

6.2.3 Opportunity Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Market SWOT Analysis



Chapter 7 Global Mobility Scooters Market Analysis, by Wheels

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Findings for Mobility Scooters Market- By Wheels

7.2.1 Mobility Scooters Market- 3 Wheels

7.2.2 Mobility Scooters Market4 Wheels

7.2.3 Mobility Scooters Market- Others



Chapter 8 Global Mobility Scooters Market Analysis, by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Findings for Mobility Scooters Market- By End User

8.2.1 Mobility Scooters Market- Personal User

8.2.2 Mobility Scooters Market- Institutional User



Chapter 9 Mobility Scooters Market Analysis by Region

9.1 Key Findings for Mobility Scooters Market- By region

9.2 Overview

9.2.1 Global Mobility Scooters Market Analysis, By Wheels, 2019 - 2026

9.2.2 Global Mobility Scooters Market Analysis, By End User , 2019 - 2026



Chapter 10 Market Competition Analysis

10.1 Market Share/Positioning Analysis

10.1.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors, 2019

10.1.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

10.1.3 Recent Developments



Chapter 11 Company Profiles- Snapshot

11.1 Invacare

11.1.1 Business Fundamentals

11.1.2 Financial Snapshots

11.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.2 Afikim Electric Vehicles

11.3 Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing

11.4 Golden Technologies Inc.

11.5 Pride Mobility Products

11.6 Sunrise Medical

11.7 Van Os Medical

11.8 Hoveround Corp

11.9 Electric Mobility

11.10 Amigo Mobility International Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpenqa