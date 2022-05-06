Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market 2022: with CAGR 4% Primary Sources and Secondary Sources, Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2027

Pune, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, “ Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market “ Size, Status and Market Insights,

VCM is a gas with a molecular weight of 62.5 and boiling point of -13.9°C, and hence has a high vapour pressure at ambient temperature. It is therefore manufactured under strict quality and safety control. There are two ways to manufacture VCM from ethylene (obtained from thermal cracking); the direct chlorination method and oxychlorination method. Vinyl chloride is an organochloride with the formula H2C=CHCl that is also called vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) or chloroethene. Vinyl chloride liquid is fed to polymerization reactors where it is converted from a monomeric VCM to a polymeric PVC. The final product of the polymerization process is PVC in either a flake or pellet form. From its flake or pellet form PVC is sold to companies that heat and mold the PVC into end products such as PVC pipe and bottles. Several million tons of PVC are sold on the global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market each year.

VCM is a colorless compound, which is used to produce PVC. It is among the top twenty largest petrochemicals. VCM is used in the manufacture of ethylenediamine to produce resins and the production of chlorinated solvents. VCM is used as an aerosol propellant and is also a starting product for polyvinyl resins. It is highly flammable, has a sweet odor, and can emit toxic fumes of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, phosgene, and hydrogen chloride. Its exposure to fire and intense heat for a long period may result in rupturing of containers violently.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand from construction industry. VCM is mainly used in the production of PVC, which is mostly used in the construction industry. The global construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from USD 8.7 trillion in 2016 to USD 10.5 trillion in 2021. The increase in population in countries of the Middle East and Africa such as Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia will witness a huge growth in infrastructural developments. APAC is anticipated to lead the construction market with China and India, acting as the major driver.



BASF

Formosa Plastics

Occidental Petroleum

The Dow Chemical

Westlake Chemical

INEOS Vinyls UK

LG Chem

Reliance Industries

Tokuyama

Qatar Vinyl

Segment by Type

Liquid Vinyl Chloride Monomer

Solid Vinyl Chloride Monomer

Segment by Application

Industrial

Agricultural

Construction

Automobile

Others

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

