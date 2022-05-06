Worldwide Train Control Management System Industry to 2027 - Featuring Alstom, Aselsan and Bombardier Among Others

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Train Control Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global train control management system market reached a value of US$ 3.11 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 5.14 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.65% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Train control management system (TCMS) is a centralized control system used to manage the flow of information between the trains and subsystems. It consists of various computer-based solutions, such as software, human-machine interface, digital and analog input/output (I/O) system and data networks.
The mobile communication gateways (MCGs) use Wi-fi and global positioning system (GPS) solutions to utilize low-cost and high-bandwidth channels for providing train location to onboard and station systems. TCMS provides a secure and interconnected communication interface between automatic drain doors, air conditioners and ventilation systems, and aids in preventing faults in metros, trams, multiple-car trains, high-performance locomotives and high-speed trains. In comparison to the traditionally used standalone systems, TCMS integrates the data from multiple sources and provides more efficient services to locomotive drivers, maintainers and passengers.
Train Control Management System Market Trends
Rapid digitization of the railway systems across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing availability of high-speed communication systems is providing a thrust to the market growth. With the rising requirement for secure, safe and efficient transportation systems, both underground and ground-level locomotives, including automated metros and high-speed trains, are integrated with sophisticated onboard cameras, sensors and communication devices.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data and machine learning (ML) solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions are also connected with cloud computing and cyber security solutions to operate smart signaling, real-time train planning, route scheduling and centralized controlling systems. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) business models, along with significant improvements in railway infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global train control management system market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on component, solution type, network type and train type.
Breakup by Component:
- Vehicle Control Unit
- Mobile Communication Gateway
- Human-machine Interface
- Others
Breakup by Solution Type:
- Communication-based Train Control
- Positive Train Control
- Integrated Train Control
Breakup by Network Type:
- Ethernet Consist Network
- Multifunctional Vehicle Bus
- Wired Train Bus
Breakup by Train Type:
- Metros and High-speed Trains
- Electric Multiple Units
- Diesel Multiple Units
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alstom, Aselsan, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A., EKE-Electronics Ltd, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Knorr-Bremse Systeme fur Schienenfahrzeuge GmbH, Medha Servo Drives Private Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG and Thales Group.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global train control management system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global train control management system market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the solution type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the network type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the train type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global train control management system market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Train Control Management System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Vehicle Control Unit
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Mobile Communication Gateway
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Human-machine Interface
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Solution Type
7.1 Communication-based Train Control
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Positive Train Control
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Integrated Train Control
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Network Type
8.1 Ethernet Consist Network
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Multifunctional Vehicle Bus
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Wired Train Bus
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Train Type
9.1 Metros and High-speed Trains
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Electric Multiple Units
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Diesel Multiple Units
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Alstom
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Aselsan
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 Bombardier Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 EKE-Electronics Ltd
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 General Electric Company
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Hitachi Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Knorr-Bremse Systeme fur Schienenfahrzeuge GmbH
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Medha Servo Drives Private Limited
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Siemens AG
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Thales Group
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b3dee
Attachment