RAADR Announces partnership with Social Media Sensation and Basketball Legend Larry Bone Collector Williams to form Athletic Advisory Panel to create Relationships with NBA, NFL, MLB Athletes to Launch Comprehensive Anti-Bullying Campaign

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, announced today that it has formed an athletic advisory panel to assist management on how to utilize current and retired professional athletes to market RAADR’s corporate mission to combat bullying using its RAADR Parental Monitoring App 2.0.

The inaugural member of the advisory panel is social media sensation and basketball legend Larry Williams. Mr. Williams currently has over 1.4 million social media followers. Mr. Williams is internationally known as the “Bone Collector'' and is often recognized as one of the most skilled basketball players in the world. Mr. Williams has worked with RAADR since July of 2021 to formulate a strategy to make certain that RAADR’s anti-bullying app is one of the most used apps by parents to protect their children.

Mr. Williams is currently contracted with the NBA as a trainer and spokesman for events, games and clinics. Mr. Williams was named by Complex magazine as one of the top 20 basketball players in the world and was once named by Slam Magazine as the most dominant basketball player in the world. Larry “Bone Collector” Williams is a proud 5-time MVP of the world-famous Rucker Park in New York City.

Among Mr. Williams’ clients are Kyrie Irving (New Jersey Nets), James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers), Karl Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Mike Conley Jr. (Utah Jazz).

Mr. Williams also cherishes personal relationships with NBA legends Kevin Garnett, Allen Iverson, Metta World Peace, Jason Williams, Shaquille O'neal, Baron Davis and Gilbert Arenas.

Jacob Dimartino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RAADR, Inc., said,”I am extremely proud to appoint Larry Williams as the inaugural member of our athletic advisory panel. Larry ‘Bone Collector” Williams is well known among current NBA players and NBA retired legends and he will be invaluable in assisting RAADR in forming a relationship with one of the most powerful sports leagues in the world. The NBA is the perfect channel to promote our anti-bullying campaign to parents and children.

Larry “Bone Collector” Williams added, “I want to bring my persona, connections, and community programs to RAADR as well as create new business ventures within RAADR that will benefit those in need of help. Whether someone is struggling with being bullied, suicidal thoughts, harassment, etc., I’m going to do everything in my power To save lives! “

About RAADR, Inc.

RAADR, Inc. publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using AI artificial intelligence in real time monitoring on the internet and social media, will be released sometime in early February 2022. Bully RAADR, which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products, allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the fall of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults.

Video:

Link: youtu.be/1juAWI14jgA

