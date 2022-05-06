Arnold "Bigg A" White and Eric “Lil Eazy-E” Wright of Rich & Ruthless Extend Broadcasting Agreement with NUGL TV

LOS ANGELES and KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUGL Inc. (“NUGL”) (OTC: NUGL), a global cannabis lifestyle brand and technology-based multimedia platform, announced today Arnold "Bigg A" White and Eric “Lil Eazy-E” Wright of Rich & Ruthless have extended their broadcasting agreement with NUGL TV. Bigg A, along with co-host Jessica Serrano, will host a biweekly program covering the cannabis community's top trends in music, fashion, and product featuring celebrity and insider interviews, product and strain reviews, as well as featured canna-businesses. Lil Eazy-E recently launched his own show on NUGL TV, which is presented by Kaya Herb House. Last month NUGL acquired Kaya Herb House in an all-stock transaction and plans to leverage Rich & Ruthless’s reach to develop the Kaya brand while launching a cannabis friendly, live streaming muti-media platform.



Rich & Ruthless Records provides its artists with services like artist development, artist executive administration, music production and licensing, and music festivals. Lil Eazy-E started his career as a performer signed by Virgin Records. The son of the late Eazy-E, Lil Eazy-E has toured the world with frontline artists such as Yella from N.W.A and worked with marquee names like Timberland, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and many more. Lil Eazy-E oversees the overall direction of Rich & Ruthless and is currently starring on “Growing Up Hip Hop,” featuring the next generation of hip hop royalty, on the WE Network.

In 2019, Lil Eazy-E and E3, the second son of the late Eazy-E, founded Rich & Ruthless Cannabis along with the founders of Rich & Ruthless Records. Rich & Ruthless blends hip hop culture with the cannabis community by combining a collective of cannabis growers, products, and suppliers with a precision mix of music, events, and branding to create an iconic culture in a modern era. Rich & Ruthless Premium Flower can be found at dispensaries throughout California. With regional sales and administration staff all along the coast, Rich & Ruthless Cannabis services over 100 dispensaries, delivery services, and CBD stores.

Eric “Lil Eazy-E” Wright, President of Rich & Ruthless, said, “NUGL TV provides Rich and Ruthless an opportunity to showcase our brand. We look forward to many more seasons of having lighthearted conversations with our guests and providing our viewers with quality programming about the hip hop culture and the cannabis lifestyle.”

CJ Melone, CEO of NUGL Inc., stated, “The programming by Rich and Ruthless has been very well received by the audience of NUGL TV. We look forward to taking it to the next level. Our recent acquisition of Kaya Herb House should also provide additional opportunities with Rich and Ruthless.”

About Kaya Group

Kaya is Jamaica’s leading vertically-integrated medical cannabis company with diverse operations headquartered in Ocho Rios, which includes a licensed cultivation facility with over 40 genetics, a processing facility, three retail dispensaries, and conditional licenses to transport and operate therapeutic wellness spas. The Kaya Group was the first to open a medical cannabis retail location in Jamaica in March 2018 and has since established itself as a leading supplier and exporter of medical cannabis throughout the Caribbean, Australia and South America through its ganja franchise with Quantum Ventures in Punta Del Este, Uruguay. For more information on Kaya please visit www.kayaherbhouse.com .

About NUGL Inc.

NUGL is a cannabis business directory and search app that offers an unbiased platform for both businesses and consumers. Our app seamlessly blends with our digital and print magazine, and our cannabis friendly multimedia platform providing marketing opportunities for business profiles, in print, digital and video format. NUGL is community-driven, and together we’ve built a place where all things cannabis can be welcomed and enjoyed by all.

