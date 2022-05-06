New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329768/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026
Advanced thermal energy storage systems in use today, in multiple applications, have over the years emerged into a proven technology with innumerable benefits for different stakeholders. Over the years, the systems are proven to save enormous amounts of money for building owners and facility managers. Of all the advanced energy storage technologies, thermal storage constitutes the low cost one which is also at the same time highly efficient. With very less input energy thermal storage systems are capable of providing much more cooling or heating. As opposed to traditional non-storage production-at-time-of-use system, thermal storage offers enormous energy saving benefits which make a powerful tool for going `green` for facility owners. Thermal storage can be installed in different buildings and facilities including institutional, commercial as well as residential and in both private and public sectors. However, the systems have proven to be most economical in such facilities that have time-dependent costs of energy. In buildings which have cyclical or variable demand loads thermal storage systems can be highly beneficial. In such locations utility companies charge higher rates for power consumption during on-peak time, i.e. during the day. For off-peak consumption of power or night time consumption of power, charges are low.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermal Energy Storage (TES) estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Molten Salt segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $814.1 Million by 2026
The Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.22% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$814.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$694.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The major factors that drive demand growth for thermal energy storage systems include rising demand for uninterrupted power supply in response to growing industrialization across the world, rising costs of conventional energy generation, growth in VES (variable energy sources), increasing demand for backup power supplies and increasing desire among consumers to obtain access to reliable, cost-effective and efficient electricity. A major functionality of thermal energy storage systems is the provision of uninterrupted power supply - a boon especially in such places where electrical disturbances in power grid are frequent and where such disturbances can have a detrimental effect on facility performance. Power disturbances in grid can be reduced to zero with the installation of thermal energy storage systems since it provides stored power during outages. Globally, there is also a pressing need for reducing power outages. Power outages wield a major negative impact on business activities, which emerging nations seriously look towards avoiding. With the capability of holding backup power and ensuring a continuous supply, thermal energy storages can reduce occurrences of such shortages. TES systems are also being increasingly viewed as one of the best electricity load management techniques as they are capable of shifting load from peak demand hours to off-peak demand hours.
The global market is also forecast to realize significant growth in the coming few years driven primarily by the growing prominence of renewable energy sources. Renewable sources which until the recent years made up a very small share in the overall power generation mix worldwide expect a bigger platform for growth in future due to several reasons, chief among which is the pressing need for curtailing greenhouse gas emissions emerging from the usage of fossil fuels for power generation. The fast depleting traditional sources of electricity and the rising fuel prices are the major reasons pushing the deployment of the different kinds of variable energy sources. Solar and wind in particular are being increasingly looked at as the major alternatives. Their intermittent nature highlights the urgent need for technologies such as thermal storage for capturing, storing and releasing the renewable energy when needed.
Globally, installation of renewable energy projects is catching pace. For CSP (Concentrating Solar Thermal Power) in particular, huge capacity additions are being planned across the world, which will bode well for the TES market, as TES systems are inevitable for their operation. By enabling CSP, TES technologies are playing major role in integrating the cheaper, and the abundant solar power with the mainstream power generation. TES technologies increase the availability and reliability of a solar facility and optimize it for addressing an electric utility`s peak load profile, thereby increasing its overall value. Future growth for the market for TES systems would also be driven by increasing transmission and distribution upgrades worldwide, in addition to the rise in the number of renewable energy projects. Rapidly increasing world population and the corresponding rise in demand for energy would also be a major growth driver for TES technologies.
Phase Change Material (PCM) Segment to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026 Global market for Phase Change Material (PCM) segment is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.5% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Phase Change Material (PCM) segment, accounting for 38.8% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$307.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -
- Abengoa Solar, S.A.
- Baltimore Aircoil Company
- Burns & Mcdonnell
- Caldwell Energy Company
- CALMAC Corporation
- DN Tanks, Inc.
- Dunham-Bush Holding Bhd
- EnergyNest AS
- Evapco, Inc.
- FAFCO, Inc.
- Finetex EnE Inc.
- Goss Engineering, Inc.
- McDermott International
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
- Steffes Corporation
- TAS Energy Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329768/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Looming Global Recession and Impact on
Energy Storage Industry
Superior Attributes and Multiple Benefits of Thermal Energy
Storage Technology Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Efficient and Economical Capture
of Energy during Lean Period for Fueling Cooling Needs of the
Peak Period
Expanding Share of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and
the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: The Fundamental Growth
Driver
Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2017, 2020, 2030 and
2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and
Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal
and Renewables
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources Worldwide by Country
Booming Renewable Energy Sector Benefits Penetration of Energy
Storage Technologies
Energy Storage Technologies: Classification
Key Energy Storage Technologies & Applications for Electrical,
Chemical, Electrochemical, Mechanical and Thermal Energy
Thermal Energy Storage Vital for Development Efficient,
Disruption-Resistant Grids
Thermal Energy Storage: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
United States: The Single Largest TES Market
Developing Regions Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential
for TES
Despite Competition from Latent Heat Storage, Sensible Heat
Technology Sustains Dominance
Various Thermal Storage Technologies: Brief Details of
Efficiency, Storage Time, Power and Capacity
Offering Better Alternative to Molten Salt Model, PCM Systems
Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment
Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Product Overview
Thermal Storage Technologies
TES Systems for Ice/Cool Storage
Solar Power TES Systems
Inter-Seasonal Thermal Storage Systems
Small-Scale Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Systems
High-Temperature Thermal Energy Storage
Full and Partial Thermal Energy Storage Systems
Thermal Storage Media
Competitive Landscape
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Drivers for TES Market
Market Restrains
CSP Combines with TES to Provide Grid Flexibility
Methods to Store Heat: Key Storage Means
Utilities: Largest & Fastest Growing End-Use Sector for Thermal
Energy Storage Systems
Energy Storage Market to Chart Growth Path in 2021 and Beyond
Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand
for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion
Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil
Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030
and 2040
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Power Sectors in China and
the US
Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for TES Systems
Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region (2014, 2017 &
2020): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Spending for Asia-
Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin America, and North
America
Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Projects Drive Strong
Demand for TES Solutions
Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$
Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019
Global Grid Connected Energy Storage by Technology: Percentage
Breakdown of Installed Capacity for 2014, 2017 and 2020
TES Gains Traction in Managing Inconsistencies of Wind & Solar
Power Generation
Global Levelized Cost (US$ Per MWh) of Energy Storage
Technologies in Utilities by Type: 2015 and 2030
Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years
2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022
TES Pairing with Solar Generation: Opportunities Galore for
Electric Utilities
Important Role of TES in Commercialization of Solar Thermal
Energy Plants
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative
Market Growth Opportunities
TES Techniques Offer Increased Efficiency in Buildings
Demand for TES in HVAC & Refrigeration Systems on the Rise
TES’ Energy Efficiency Augments its Application
TES Set to Address Peak Demand for Air Conditioning
Utility Load Factors
Stable and Secure Grid
Impact of Climate Change on Air Conditioning
Developments in Controls
TES Extends Cost & Energy Savings to Cold Storage Chains
Growing Investments on Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale
Adoption of TES Systems
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025E)
Educational Institutes Seek to Leverage TES to Achieve
Associated Cost Savings
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Aid Market Growth
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Innovations & Advancements
Recent Select Innovations in Brief
Notable TES Innovations of Recent Past
Issues & Challenges: A Note on Factors Hampering Market
Prospects for TES Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Water by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Water by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Molten Salt by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Molten Salt by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Molten Salt by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Material (PCM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Phase Change Material (PCM)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for Phase Change Material
(PCM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensible by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Sensible by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Sensible by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Latent by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Latent by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Latent by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermochemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Thermochemical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Thermochemical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utility by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Utility by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Utility by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial & Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Commercial & Industrial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
COVID-19 Crisis: US Energy Storage Market to Witness Reduced
Demand
The Urgent Need to Reduce Water and Electricity Consumption
Drive Strong Demand for TES Solutions
Thermal Energy Storage to Offset Escalating Electricity Cost
Different Types of TES Systems for Use in CSPs
Rising Number of Thermal Energy Storage Projects Benefit Market
Prospects
Efficiency of TES Highly Influenced by Climatic Conditions
New Emission Regulations Bodes Well for the Energy Storage
Solutions Market
NYC Utility’s Ambitious Plans for Energy Efficiency
Incentives under ConEd’s Demand Management Program by Storage
Technology
Long-term Outlook for Solar Energy to Drive Demand
Favorable US Policies to Improve Solar Power Generation
Capabilities
TES Solutions Offer Immense Potential for Earning Green
Building LEED Certification
Ice Cub & Ice Bear Energy Storage Systems: TES Innovations from
Ice Energy
Energy Storage Market in the US: A Macro Perspective
Current Value and Application of Storage Systems
Impediments to Energy Storage
Demand for Distributed Energy Storage to Surge despite the Crisis
Increased Focus on Distributed Storage in the State of California
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and
Phase Change Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM)
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent
and Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial &
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and
Phase Change Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent
and Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial &
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Japan’s Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Healthy Market Growth
for TES Systems
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and
Phase Change Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent
and Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial &
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Post COVID-19 Pandemic Slowdown, Energy Storage Industry in
China to Rebound
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and
Phase Change Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent
and Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial &
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Europe’s Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions Boost Demand for
Thermal Energy Storage
Three TES-based Approaches Proposed for Improving Energy
Efficiency
Potential of Thermal Energy Storage Undermined by European
Regulatory System
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and
Phase Change Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent
and Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial &
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and
Phase Change Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent
and Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial &
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and
Phase Change Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent
and Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial &
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy
Storage (TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the
Years 2015, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and
Phase Change Material (PCM) - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Water, Molten Salt and Phase Change Material
(PCM) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water,
Molten Salt and Phase Change Material (PCM) for the Years 2015,
2021 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent
and Thermochemical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Sensible, Latent and Thermochemical for the Years 2015, 2021 &
2027
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial &
Industrial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Utility, Commercial & Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Thermal Energy Storage
(TES) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utility, Commercial & Industrial and Residential for the Years
2015, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329768/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________