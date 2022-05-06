New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanopatterning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0131222/?utm_source=GNW
Global Nanopatterning Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026
Defined as a method or technique to generate functional patterns on a substrate or surface at nanometer scale, Nanopatterning is a high potential, lucrative nanotechnology area. The science of nanopatterning relates to controlling the behavior and structure of a matter at intermediary, nanoscale level varying between 1nm and 100nm. In broader terms, nanopatterning is similar to nanolithography, which encompasses several processes based on light or radiation that are used for imprinting nanoscale patterns on surfaces such as silicon chips. Precise and accurate operation is a key advantage offered by the nanopatterning technology. Other benefits offered by the technology include high efficiency, cost effective, reliability, and low power consumption. The technology facilitates miniaturization process. Nanopatterning is an enabling technology with applications across diverse fields including biotechnology, polymer electronics, nanoelectronics, photonics, sensors, hard drives, and microfluidic devices among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nanopatterning estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period. UV Nanoimprint Lithography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Embossing Lithography segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5.6% share of the global Nanopatterning market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $530.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $309.2 Million by 2026
The Nanopatterning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$530.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$309.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$370.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The market is expected to be led by North America, given the presence of several IC (integrated circuit) and IDM producing companies. Also, the considerable investments made by telecom and electronics companies are expected to support market growth. Further, the existence of many providers of nanopatterning technology and the significant use of nano technologies in the medical field also underpin the region`s dominance. Europe and Asia-Pacific constitute the other important nanopatterning markets, due to the rising use of connected technologies and equipment in these regions. The Asian nanopatterning market is likely to register strong growth, supported by the increasing adoption of sophisticated processors and semiconductors in various applications. The existence of several semiconductor foundries in the region is particularly propelling the use of nanopatterning. Also, the rising application of the technology in fabrication processes is anticipated to fuel the market in regions such as India, South Korea, and China. The use of this technology is on the rise on account of the small number of producers and the shortage of latest technology in the region, in addition to the emergence of lithography. The use of nanopatterning has significantly increased in the Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions, owing to rising demand for tablets and smartphones and the emergence of digital technologies.
By End-Use, Consumer Electronics to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
Global market for Consumer Electronics (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$762.7 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 14.5% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Consumer Electronics segment, accounting for 32.5% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 19.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$176.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact of the Pandemic on Nanotechnology and Select End Markets
Semiconductor and Electronics
Global Semiconductor Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Biotechnology
Global Biotechnology Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
An Introduction to Nanopatterning and Nanopatterning Technologies
Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)
Ultraviolet (UV) Nanoimprint Lithography
Hot Embossing Lithography
Potential Industry Requirements for Hot Embossing Lithography
Other NIL
Other Nanopatterning Technologies
Key Application Areas
Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser
Nanoscience Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
With Good Momentum until 2019, Global Spread of COVID-19
Pandemic Presents a Mixed Bag of Opportunities
Nanopatterning: A Prelude
Nanoimprint Lithography: Expanding Applications
World Nanopatterning Market by Technology (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for UV Nanoimprint Lithography,
Hot Embossing Lithography, and Other Technologies
Electronics and Biomedical End-Use Fuel Growth
World Nanopatterning Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Foundry, and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
World Nanopatterning Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027
World Nanopatterning Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Revenues) for 2020-2027
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Nanopatterning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consumer Electronics: Dominant End-Use Sector for Nanopatterning
After a Dismal Performance in 2020, Consumer Electronics
Industry Set to Recover in 2021
Growing Relevance of NEMS Favors Future Growth
New Nano-Focused MEMS Technology Based Methods Augment
Opportunities
High-Growth Opportunities Identified in Healthcare Applications
Use of NanoGraft Technologies in Treatment of Coronary Artery
Disease
Nanopatterning Set to Widen Role in Lifesciences Procedures
Demand from Nano-optics Boosts Nanopatterning Market
Nanosensors: Robust Opportunities in Store
Widening Use Case of Nanopatterning in Photonics Augurs Well
Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on
Nanoscale Positively Influence the Market Prospects
Metamaterial Inc.?s Affordable Solutions for Nanoscaling Grab
Attention
Tera-Print Unveils Novel Nanopatterning Technologies
Sematech Nanoimprint Lithography Program
Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) Emerges as Most Reliable
Nanopatterning Technique
Tracing the Technology?s Development Timeline
Major NIL Applications
Expanding Applications Benefit NIL Market Growth
NIL Gains Traction in Nanophotonics
Soft UV-NIL Renders Expertise in High-Volume, Large-Area
Replication Processes
UV-NIL with a Soft Stamp
Big Gains on the Cards for Microcontact Printing
3D Nanopatterning Comes to the Fore with a Huge Promise
Nanopatterning Widens the Opportunities for SiP Technology
Nanopatterning-Technology Review
Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)
Ultraviolet NIL
Microcontact Printing
Technology Developments
Recent Developments in the Area of Scalable Nanopatterning
t-SPL for Fabricating Thermochromic-Supramolecular Material
Unconventional Lithography for 3D Hierarchical Nanostructures
Direct Patterning of 3D Structures through Nanoimprint Lithography
New Generation Metamaterials
Innovative Magnetic Nanopatterns
ALD - An Enabling Technology in Advanced Nanopatterning
Nanopatterned Surfaces for Highly Selective Adhesion,
Separation and Sensing
Resist-Free Direct Thermal NIL Process
3D Nanoparticle Patterning via Direct Incident Beam Lithography -
A Technology to Reckon with
Fabrication of Single Crystal Oxide Surface using Focused-Ion-
Beam System - A Novel Approach in Nanopatterning
Thermal Dip Pen Lithography for Depositing Nanoparticles
Nanopatterning Using Phase Separation of Polymers
Innovations in Surface Wrinkling
Research & Development Initiatives
THE ITRS Lithography Roadmap
