Lilium Announces Date for Q1 ’22 Webcast

SAN FRANCISCO and MUNICH, Germany, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (“Lilium”) (NASDAQ: LILM), today announced that it plans to release its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Business Update on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.



There will be a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The webcast will be available on the Lilium investor relations website https://investors.lilium.com/.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil. Lilium’s 750+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

