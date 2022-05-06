SAMPO PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 6 May 2022 at 3:45 pm
Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Clausen)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Christian Clausen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14527/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 45.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.56 EUR
____________________________________________
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030
