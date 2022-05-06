Sampo plc: Managers’ Transactions (Clausen)

| Source: Sampo plc Sampo plc

Helsinki, FINLAND

SAMPO PLC                           MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS                    6 May 2022 at 3:45 pm

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Christian Clausen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14527/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 45.56 EUR


Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.56 EUR

____________________________________________


SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com