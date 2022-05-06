New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Wearable Electronics Market to Reach $90 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Electronics estimated at US$20.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wristwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.8% CAGR and reach US$48.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Eyewear segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGR
The Wearable Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 18.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.1% CAGR.
Hearables Segment to Record 23.7% CAGR
In the global Hearables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$918.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured) -
- Adidas America, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- Fitbit, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Nike, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
- Sony Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to
Reality
Historical Journey of Wearable Technology
Applications & Solutions of Wearable Electronics
Wearable Electronics Market: Expanding Applications of
Miniaturized, High Performance Wearable Devices Boosts
Prospects
Wrist-Wear Dominates Global Wearable Electronics Market
Consumer Electronics: The Largest End-Use Market
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of
Future Growth
Wearable Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Smartwatch Market Worldwide: Breakdown of Unit Shipments (in %)
by Company for 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for
Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects
Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet: 2018 Vs. 2009
Rising Number of IoT and Connected Devices Drive Growth in
Wearable Electronics Market
World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for
Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P
Market Share Scenario of Connected Devices in Global Internet
of Things (IoT) by Geographic Region: 2019 & 2024
Growing Prominence of Wearable Tech in Healthcare Propels
Market Growth
Global Digital Healthcare Opportunity (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Chronic Diseases Management: A Key Focus Area
Need for Continuous Monitoring of Elderly Patients as Part of
Chronic Disease Management Drives Growth: Number of People
Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years
2019 and 2030
Rising Consumer Awareness about Health & Fitness Spells Growth
for Wearables
Potential Role for Wearable Electronics in Patient Monitoring
and Tracking Systems
Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring
Wearables Technology Makes Diabetes Manageable
Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Wearable
Electronics Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes
(in Millions) by Region for 2019 and 2045
ECG Monitoring Wearables: A Promising Area of Growth
Increasing Significance of Wearables in Pain Management
Wearable Sleep Monitoring Technology
Wearable EEG Monitors
Smart Medical Textile Garments: An Emerging Area of Interest
Wrist Wear: A Revolutionary Wearable Phenomenon Fuels Growth
Hybrid Smartwatch Sales Drive Market Growth
Smart Glasses for Multiple Industry Applications
With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time
is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality
Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR
to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses: Global Market for
Augmented Reality Hardware, Software & Applications (in US$
Million) for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2022
Global % Share Breakdown of Wearable AR Devices in the Market
by Form Factor (2019)
Activity Trackers to Lead Growth in Wearable Sports and Fitness
Devices Market
A Comparative Review of Popular Fitness Trackers
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and
Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products
Market
Smart Fabrics: The Next Big Wave of Wearables
Novel Opportunities for Smart Fabrics across Various Sectors
Healthcare
Transportation
Sports & Fitness
Workwear
Microencapsulation & Nanotechnologies: Harbingers of Future Growth
Hearables, the Smart Headphones, Come to the Fore
Increasing Popularity of Wearables in Infotainment & Gaming
Industry
Enterprise Applications of Wearables Present Growth Potential
for Wearable Electronics Market
Wearable Technology Boosts CRM
Rising Adoption of Wearable Technology in Industrial Sector
Drives Growth
Cloud Computing Drives the Momentum in Wearable Electronics Market
Combination of AI and Wearable Technology Transforms the
Wearable Electronics Market
Global Market for Wearable AI in US$ Billion for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Development of Low Power Electronics: An Opportunity for
Wearable Electronics Market
Ultra-low Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life of High-
Performing, New Generation Wearable Devices: Global Ultra-low
Power Microcontroller Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
A Peek into Enabling Technologies
Technical Aspects of Wearable Devices
Sensor Integration for Advanced Wearable Technology
Battery Power: An Important Criterion for Success
Technology Advancements Power Wearable Electronics Market
Collaboration Vital for Innovations in Wearable Tech
Key Challenges Confronting Wearable Electronics Market
Common Issues with Wearable Electronics
Wearables Attract Venture Capital Funding
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wristwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Wristwear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Eyewear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Eyewear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hearables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hearables by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bodywear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Bodywear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Memory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Memory by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Display by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Connectivity by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCBs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for PCBs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise & Industrial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Wearable Electronics Market in the US: An Overview
Penetration of Wearables among Adults in the US: Adult Wearable
Users as % of Population
Americans Rise Up to ?Quantified Self?
Evolving Healthcare in the US to Drive Demand for Wireless Devices
Wearable Devices to Mitigate Medical Concerns of Elderly
Individuals
US Population Breakdown by Age Group (in %) for 2019
Table 33: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 39: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 45: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Wearable Technology Adoption on the Rise in China
Chinese Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis (in %): 2019
Table 51: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 57: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 63: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 75: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and
Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 81: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,
Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,
Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,
Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 87: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor,
Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other
Components for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Indian Wearables Market: A High Growth Sector
Indian Wearable Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor,
Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other
Components for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,
Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor,
Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other
Components for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 105: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &
Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________