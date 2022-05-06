New York, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW

Global Wearable Electronics Market to Reach $90 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Electronics estimated at US$20.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wristwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.8% CAGR and reach US$48.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Eyewear segment is readjusted to a revised 25.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.4% CAGR



The Wearable Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 18.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.1% CAGR.



Hearables Segment to Record 23.7% CAGR



In the global Hearables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$918.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027.





Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured) -

Adidas America, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Google LLC

Nike, Inc.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Sony Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Wearable Technology: The Transition from Science Fiction to

Reality

Historical Journey of Wearable Technology

Applications & Solutions of Wearable Electronics

Wearable Electronics Market: Expanding Applications of

Miniaturized, High Performance Wearable Devices Boosts

Prospects

Wrist-Wear Dominates Global Wearable Electronics Market

Consumer Electronics: The Largest End-Use Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of

Future Growth

Wearable Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Smartwatch Market Worldwide: Breakdown of Unit Shipments (in %)

by Company for 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet Connectivity and Growing Consumer Demand for

Advanced Wearable Devices Fuels Market Prospects

Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet: 2018 Vs. 2009

Rising Number of IoT and Connected Devices Drive Growth in

Wearable Electronics Market

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for

Years 2016, 2018E, 2020P and 2022P

Market Share Scenario of Connected Devices in Global Internet

of Things (IoT) by Geographic Region: 2019 & 2024

Growing Prominence of Wearable Tech in Healthcare Propels

Market Growth

Global Digital Healthcare Opportunity (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Chronic Diseases Management: A Key Focus Area

Need for Continuous Monitoring of Elderly Patients as Part of

Chronic Disease Management Drives Growth: Number of People

Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years

2019 and 2030

Rising Consumer Awareness about Health & Fitness Spells Growth

for Wearables

Potential Role for Wearable Electronics in Patient Monitoring

and Tracking Systems

Smart Clothing Gains Acceptance in Neonatal Monitoring

Wearables Technology Makes Diabetes Manageable

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for Wearable

Electronics Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes

(in Millions) by Region for 2019 and 2045

ECG Monitoring Wearables: A Promising Area of Growth

Increasing Significance of Wearables in Pain Management

Wearable Sleep Monitoring Technology

Wearable EEG Monitors

Smart Medical Textile Garments: An Emerging Area of Interest

Wrist Wear: A Revolutionary Wearable Phenomenon Fuels Growth

Hybrid Smartwatch Sales Drive Market Growth

Smart Glasses for Multiple Industry Applications

With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time

is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality

Growing Technology & Commercialization Activity Surrounding AR

to Benefit Development of Smart AR Glasses: Global Market for

Augmented Reality Hardware, Software & Applications (in US$

Million) for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2022

Global % Share Breakdown of Wearable AR Devices in the Market

by Form Factor (2019)

Activity Trackers to Lead Growth in Wearable Sports and Fitness

Devices Market

A Comparative Review of Popular Fitness Trackers

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Smart Clothing Transforming the Wearable Technology Products

Market

Smart Fabrics: The Next Big Wave of Wearables

Novel Opportunities for Smart Fabrics across Various Sectors

Healthcare

Transportation

Sports & Fitness

Workwear

Microencapsulation & Nanotechnologies: Harbingers of Future Growth

Hearables, the Smart Headphones, Come to the Fore

Increasing Popularity of Wearables in Infotainment & Gaming

Industry

Enterprise Applications of Wearables Present Growth Potential

for Wearable Electronics Market

Wearable Technology Boosts CRM

Rising Adoption of Wearable Technology in Industrial Sector

Drives Growth

Cloud Computing Drives the Momentum in Wearable Electronics Market

Combination of AI and Wearable Technology Transforms the

Wearable Electronics Market

Global Market for Wearable AI in US$ Billion for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Development of Low Power Electronics: An Opportunity for

Wearable Electronics Market

Ultra-low Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life of High-

Performing, New Generation Wearable Devices: Global Ultra-low

Power Microcontroller Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

A Peek into Enabling Technologies

Technical Aspects of Wearable Devices

Sensor Integration for Advanced Wearable Technology

Battery Power: An Important Criterion for Success

Technology Advancements Power Wearable Electronics Market

Collaboration Vital for Innovations in Wearable Tech

Key Challenges Confronting Wearable Electronics Market

Common Issues with Wearable Electronics

Wearables Attract Venture Capital Funding



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wristwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Wristwear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Eyewear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Eyewear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hearables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hearables by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bodywear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Bodywear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Memory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Memory by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Sensor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Display by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Display by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCBs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for PCBs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enterprise & Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise & Industrial

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Wearable Electronics Market in the US: An Overview

Penetration of Wearables among Adults in the US: Adult Wearable

Users as % of Population

Americans Rise Up to ?Quantified Self?

Evolving Healthcare in the US to Drive Demand for Wireless Devices

Wearable Devices to Mitigate Medical Concerns of Elderly

Individuals

US Population Breakdown by Age Group (in %) for 2019

Table 33: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 45: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Wearable Technology Adoption on the Rise in China

Chinese Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis (in %): 2019

Table 51: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 57: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 63: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 69: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 75: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and

Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 81: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wristwear,

Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor, Display,

Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory,

Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 87: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Wearable Electronics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor,

Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other

Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Wearable Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Indian Wearables Market: A High Growth Sector

Indian Wearable Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor,

Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other

Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable Electronics by Product - Wristwear, Eyewear,

Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Wristwear, Eyewear, Hearables, Bodywear and Other Products

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable Electronics by Component - Memory, Sensor,

Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Memory, Sensor, Display, Connectivity, PCBs and Other

Components for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 105: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wearable Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Wearable

Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise &

Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



